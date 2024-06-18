Call for Next UK Government to Invest in Mental Health Reforms

A charity is calling on the next UK government to deliver key mental health reforms including to disability and sick pay benefits.

Research by Mind Cymru suggests significant backing amongst the public for investment in mental health support and to help people with mental health problems back into work.

Polling by research agency More in Common for Mind Cymru found:

More than two thirds of people thought that mental illnesses are just as serious as physical illnesses (67% Wales/ 68% UK).

A majority of people in Wales would support the UK government if it reformed the Mental Health Act (69% in Wales / 62% UK).

A widely held belief that improving mental health support would help get people back into work (71% Wales/ 63% UK).

Sue O’Leary, Director of Mind Cymru and Social Impact, said:

“These findings show the public wants a compassionate response to the nation’s mental health challenges. “While the mental health system and many of the protective factors around it are devolved to Welsh Government, there is still action the UK government can take to improve the support available to people in Wales. “Whether it’s tabling legislation to reform the Mental Health Act – a piece of England and Wales legislation – making the benefits system work for people experiencing poor mental health, or driving forward improved workplace practices, there is much that needs to happen to benefit people in Wales. “That’s why we’re clear on what we want to see from the next UK government – a clear focus on mental health which sees everyone getting the support they need, when they need it. “The growing demand for mental health support will not go away on its own; it requires targeted action from both Welsh and UK governments.”

In its first steps for the next UK government, Mind Cymru is calling for:

Reform of the Mental Health Act

Mind Cymru wants to see the next government deliver a new bill to Parliament within the first 100 days of taking power. This will enable the Welsh Government and key stakeholders in Wales to improve how the Act is used here in Wales. Among the problems with the Act, says Mind Cymru, is that people detained under it don’t have enough say in their treatment. In addition they say there are “shocking racial and socioeconomic disparities” in how it's used, community treatment orders don't work and the Act also doesn't work for young people.

Support people with mental health problems to thrive at work

Mind Cymru wants the next UK government to support everyone to thrive at work. This means more flexible sick pay which offers financial support in line with the living wage, from the first day of sickness and for 52 weeks, and is available to people on low incomes who aren’t eligible right now. They are also calling for Thriving at Work recommendations to be implemented now. The charity also wants the next UK government to amend the Equality Act 2010 so the definition of disability better reflects the experiences of people with mental health problems.

Making benefits assessments work for disabled people

In its manifesto Mind Cymru says that the current benefits system doesn’t give people with mental health problems the financial support they need. It says that inaccurate health assessments are leaving many people having to go through lengthy, stressful processes to fight for benefits to which they are eligible while they are unwell. Among other reforms, Mind is calling on all political parties to commit to stopping applying conditionality and sanctions to disabled people and people with long-term health conditions, and creating a new commission led by disabled people to redesign benefits assessments.