Caerphilly Packaging Firm Makes a Million Face Shields

Transcend Packaging is adapting the way it works to produce a million face shields a week in response to the First Minister’s call for action to support NHS Wales.

The Transcend face shield has been approved for coronavirus protection and will also be used in factories and other workplaces.

Production is taking place at the firm’s factory in Ystrad Mynach where it usually makes paper straws and other sustainable packaging for the world’s leading quick service restaurants.

Around a million face shields will be made initially, but the firm can increase production to make almost two million a week to meet future demand.

At the start of April, the First Minister Mark Drakeford called for all Welsh businesses, which could help manufacture vital personal protective equipment (PPE) to help create a new made-in-Wales supply chain.

Speaking today, he said:

“Transcend Packaging is a great example of what a business can do to adapt the way it works to support our response to the coronavirus pandemic. “I want to thank the company for everything it’s doing and rising to the challenge. “Transcend join a growing number of individuals and firms standing up and making the equipment we need to support our fantastic health and care workers. We appreciate each and every offer of support.”

Transcend face shields are being tested and deployed in the Welsh NHS and to other parts of the UK and countries around the world.

The company is a key employer in South East Wales and has previously received Welsh Government support for its growth plans.

Economy Minister Ken Skates said:

“Transcend Packaging is an important business in Caerphilly County and I applaud the way it has changed its way of working to develop a vital product, which will help support and protect many people. “We are in the midst of a global crisis but we have seen companies really step up in recent weeks. “The important work we, as a Welsh Government, are doing with companies in Wales to support our effort around PPE, truly shows what is possible, with urgency and collaboration.”

Lorenzo Angelucci, CEO of Transcend Packaging said: