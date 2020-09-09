Caerphilly Lockdown – What Next for Businesses?

With Caerphilly's lockdown restrictions coming into force at 6pm on 8th September, businesses are quickly moving to understand what it means for them, and what action they need to take.
To be able to do this, there are a number of questions that businesses need the answers to, and FSB will be working intensely with Welsh Government and Caerphilly County Borough Council to provide some clarity.
- People working in the houses of others
One of the rules for the local lockdown is that no indoor visits can take place for the time being. Many businesses such as trades people, cleaners, childminders and many more have to enter other peoples houses to carry out their business, and it is vital that CCBC and Welsh Government quickly confirm that this is allowed to take place, as has been the case under similar lockdown conditions in Glasgow.
- Childcare
For businesses to open and people to be able to go to work then adequate childcare must be available. This includes both schools and nurseries, but many families also rely on family to provide childcare. Business owners will be looking to Welsh Government to confirm what childcare arrangements are permissible under the lockdown rules, and what parents can and cannot do.
- Role of businesses enforcing mask wearing
Welsh Government has confirmed that everyone over the age of 11 must wear a face covering in public spaces. This creates many questions for businesses about their role in ensuring that people enter their premises wearing a mask. CCBC and Welsh Government should make clear what their expectation of businesses is as we move forwards.
FSB Wales will continue to monitor the situation in the coming days and work closely with Welsh Government and the local authority to support businesses through this period of uncertainty and upheaval.
Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy Chair, said:
“It is regrettable that the rise of Coronavirus in Caerphilly means that a local lockdown needs to happen, but we understand that decisions have been made in the interests of public health.
“Whilst this is the first local lockdown in Wales it is not the first in the UK, and there are many lessons we have learned from elsewhere that we hope local government and Welsh Government will take the opportunity to learn from.
“Firstly, communication is key. Some weeks ago FSB wrote to Welsh Government and urged them to have a plan ready to go so that businesses can be quickly informed about what their responsibilities are and what they can and can’t do under the new restrictions. This is vital in order to ensure that firms have the clarity they need to operate safely. We hope that Welsh Government will come forwards with a strategy for how they plan to communicate with Caerphilly businesses in the coming weeks.
“Secondly, updating businesses on the timetable for the lockdown would enable businesses to plan ahead; take advantage of support such as the furlough scheme where necessary, and manage their stock levels and make arrangements for staff. We understand that no firm dates can be put on the progress of the lockdown, but giving businesses as much information as possible will enable them to make the best of the situation.
“Thirdly, making clear a business’ responsibilities under the lockdown regulations is a key action for Welsh Government and the local authority to take next. Businesses need to be seen as partners in the effort to stop coronavirus, and as such they need all of the information possible to help them succeed.
“FSB is working hard to make sure that we are part of the community effort to tackle coronavirus in the Caerphilly County area.
“It is early days for the Caerphilly lockdown, and we hope to see a strong line of support and communication emerge from Welsh Government very quickly in the coming hours.”