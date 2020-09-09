Caerphilly Lockdown – What Next for Businesses?

With Caerphilly's lockdown restrictions coming into force at 6pm on 8th September, businesses are quickly moving to understand what it means for them, and what action they need to take.

To be able to do this, there are a number of questions that businesses need the answers to, and FSB will be working intensely with Welsh Government and Caerphilly County Borough Council to provide some clarity.

People working in the houses of others

One of the rules for the local lockdown is that no indoor visits can take place for the time being. Many businesses such as trades people, cleaners, childminders and many more have to enter other peoples houses to carry out their business, and it is vital that CCBC and Welsh Government quickly confirm that this is allowed to take place, as has been the case under similar lockdown conditions in Glasgow.

Childcare

For businesses to open and people to be able to go to work then adequate childcare must be available. This includes both schools and nurseries, but many families also rely on family to provide childcare. Business owners will be looking to Welsh Government to confirm what childcare arrangements are permissible under the lockdown rules, and what parents can and cannot do.

Role of businesses enforcing mask wearing

Welsh Government has confirmed that everyone over the age of 11 must wear a face covering in public spaces. This creates many questions for businesses about their role in ensuring that people enter their premises wearing a mask. CCBC and Welsh Government should make clear what their expectation of businesses is as we move forwards.

FSB Wales will continue to monitor the situation in the coming days and work closely with Welsh Government and the local authority to support businesses through this period of uncertainty and upheaval.

Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy Chair, said: