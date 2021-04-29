Caerphilly Firm Awarded Queen’s Honour for International Trade

Direct Healthcare Group has been awarded a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for services to International Trade.

The Royal accolade, which represents the highest honour a business can achieve, was awarded in recognition of the company’s service to the global healthcare sector and its significant growth in international exports.

It is the second honour in the past five years for the company, who received a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation in 2016.

The Caerphilly-based group employs over 600 people and is a global leader in the manufacture and provision of medical devices, products and solutions for patients with limited mobility. It provides pressure care management, moving and handling equipment, specialist seating and bathroom safety solutions for patients in hospitals, acute care environments, residential care homes and private homes.

Holding a 15% market share in Europe for its sector across pressure ulcer prevention and patient handling, it has a direct presence in six European countries, and distributes products to a further 35 across Europe, Asia, North America and Australasia. The company’s total overseas sales have grown by 730% in the past six years.

Graham Ewart, CEO at Direct Healthcare Group commented on the prestigious honour,

“I am delighted that we have been awarded a second Queen’s Award today for our international trade. In just ten years, we’ve grown from a company with one product, solely focussed on the UK, to one with a portfolio of products and trading in more than 40 countries across the globe.” “The past 12 months has seen us enter an array of different markets and we are now a truly international group with pan-European operations. Over the next 12 months, we will continue to focus on this geographical expansion to provide better healthcare outcomes for those in need, wherever they live.” “This recognition is another reminder of the valuable work we do in our sector and I’m particularly proud of our team who have worked tirelessly over the year.”

In February, the company announced a forecasted turnover of £89.4m (€102m) (49.5% growth) for 2021, following a full year turnover of £59.8m (€68.2m) for 2020.

The company will be presented with the award later in the year by a representative of Her Majesty The Queen’s during an official presentation ceremony at Direct Healthcare’s Caerphilly headquarters.