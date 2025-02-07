Businesses Voice Support for ‘Vital’ Western Gateway

More than 100 businesses and university and local authority leaders have voiced their support for the Western Gateway.

The Western Gateway area across South Wales and the South West of England has been predicted to have the potential to become the fastest growing economic area outside of London in the next five years.

The partnership is backed by investment from local authorities and sponsorship from businesses in the area, but the majority of the partnership’s funding still comes from UK Government.

Following last October's Budget the UK Government announced its “minded to” decision to withdraw funding from all Pan-Regional Partnerships, including the Western Gateway, following a four-week consultation.

In response, a wide range of organisations have voiced their support for the partnership and areurging the Government not to withdraw funding.

Sarah Williams-Gardener, Chair of the Western Gateway, said:

“I’d like to thank everyone for the fantastic response we’ve seen to this consultation. This is a critical time for our partnership. Following years of building local support, we are now seeing results being delivered with new investment and increasing interest in working collaboratively across our borders. “With over 100,000 car journeys across the M4 bridge every day with people travelling for work and leisure, we represent a unique natural economic area which crosses a natural border. Despite the huge potential of our collected communities, no other organisation exists to unite these strengths to allow our area to flourish and contribute to the UK economy. “With support from businesses, universities and other organisations we’ve also seen our MPs and Peers standing up to back our partnership and call on the UK Government to reconsider. Despite being supportive of the Government’s plans for devolution, our board of 28 local authority leaders are clear that our cross-border partnership remains vital for the ongoing success of our area and are continuing to make the case for funding.”

The Western Gateway said it had already brought in over £100 million of investment to create the UK’s next nuclear hub, creating new jobs and skills, as well as launching an independent commission to explore the area’s potential for delivering a world leading tidal energy project, and uniting politicians and transport bodies around a new rail deal for improved cross border travel.

Cllr Huw Thomas, Leader of Cardiff Council and Vice Chair for the Partnership, said:

“Western Gateway was formed by council leaders on both side of the Severn Bridge, including Cardiff, to advocate for investment in this part of the UK, and co-ordinate on economic development opportunities on both sides of the Wales-England border. It has subsequently developed a strong partnership with business, and led on a series of important programmes, including the tidal energy potential of the Severn Estuary, the hydrogen supercluster, and rail connectivity across the entire area. “We believe there is a clear rationale for UK Government to continue its financial support to Western Gateway, which in turn can help deliver the Government’s mission for growth and new jobs in green industries. We will join other councils and the private sector in making the strongest case possible to Government.”

Ben Allwright, Chief Executive Officer of Ogi, said:

“The impact of ending the Western Gateway’s operations extends beyond the immediate. The loss of UK Government backing would signal a loss of the cohesive, forward-looking approach that is driving not only regional development but also contributing to the wider success of national economic strategies like the Modern Industrial Strategy.”

Phil Harrison, RIA Wales & Western Chair, said:

“The Western Gateway PRP is uniquely well-placed to proactively support the functional economic market area (FEMA) crossing several administrative boundaries, including a pan-national border. They bring an important cross-sector view, also ensuring that their plans benefit all local sectors and industries, placing local people and economic growth at the heart of their recommendations. “The partnership is well-respected and has garnered considerable political support and credibility. Without them, we worry about this area’s ability to capitalise on their potential.”

A decision from UK Government is expected in the coming weeks.