Business Wales Opens the Door to a New Venture for South Wales Manufacturer

A Pontyclun-based windows and doors manufacturer has unlocked more than £1 million worth of contracts to deliver the next generation of energy efficient technology, thanks to the support of Business Wales.

Established in 1979 by Gareth Gambling, GRM Windows has provided both commercial clients and homeowners with custom PVCu panels, conservatories, doors and windows for over 40 years. Now owned by Gareth’s son, Richard Gambling, the company has pioneered the latest technology to become one of the only UK based manufacturers of Passivhaus products.

Passivhaus products are engineered for maximum energy efficiency and sustainability by minimising heat loss and eliminating air leakage to ensure a draft-free, stable indoor environment that can eliminate the need for artificial heating and cooling, with improved air quality overall.

Though GRM Windows had built a £2.2 million annual turnover and a strong portfolio of high-profile clients, Richard felt that more opportunities existed. In 2020, he sought support from Business Wales to restructure and improve marketing operations and expand client connections.

Since contacting Business Wales in 2020, GRM Windows has secured six contracts for Passivhaus products in Scotland worth £1.1 million, solidifying the company’s position in the UK manufacturing industry.

Business Wales Relationship Manager, Phil Summers, worked with Richard to create a strategic business plan, focusing on internal development, new customer sales and long-term growth. This included enhancing GRM’s website and boosting its social media presence.

Following Phil’s guidance on tendering for new business, Richard began attending Business Wales’ ‘Meet the Buyer’ events to engage with potential customers.

Richard said:

“We have a long history of delivering quality products and excellent service locally, but I wanted to ensure the business was well-positioned for future growth. As one of the only UK-based manufacturers of Passivhaus products, we knew the responsibility to build a strong domestic market for this sustainable technology rested with us. “The support from Business Wales has been invaluable in reshaping our business structure to pursue new opportunities and refine our sales and marketing strategies. Since partnering with them, our sales have grown significantly, our online presence has improved, and we've committed to both of Business Wales’ Green Growth and Equality pledges. Phil’s advice has been instrumental in helping us strengthen our team and expand our reach across and beyond Wales.”

With the help of a Business Wales HR Advisor, Richard streamlined operations, recruited five new employees and clarified team roles to improve performance within GRM’s sales and marketing team. After receiving advice on skills and employment, Richard hopes to take on an apprentice to educate the next generation in the latest sustainable technology.

As a signatory of Business Wales’ Equality pledge, GRM has committed to taking pro-active steps towards creating an inclusive, fair and diverse workplace, demonstrating their commitment to their employees and the wider community.

Business Wales Relationship Manager, Phil Summers, said: