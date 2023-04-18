Business News Wales Launches Funding and Scaling Hub for Entrepreneurs in Wales

Business News Wales is launching a dedicated hub for businesses looking to fund and scale their business.

The new hub will launch on the 19th June and will be designed to provide a wealth of resources for businesses looking to fund and scale their business. It will include articles on a wide range of topics, including funding options, business planning, and scaling strategies.

There are also case studies and interviews with successful entrepreneurs, as well as a directory of funding sources and business support organizations in Wales.

In addition to the online resources, the Business News Wales hub will also contain an area highlighting all the latest events and workshops designed to help businesses learn more about funding and scaling their business.

Managing Director and Editor of Business News Wales commented: