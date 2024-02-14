Business News Wales Appoints Gemma Casey as New Head of Editorial and Operations

Business News Wales announced today that Gemma Casey has been appointed as the firm's new Head of Editorial and Operations.

An experienced writer, interviewer, sub-editor and editor, she will take over editorial duties from founder and managing director Mark Powney, who will focus on developing the business following a recent significant investment round.

Gemma started her career as a newspaper journalist and was the Press Association’s Wales Editor before spending five years at BBC Wales, where she was a researcher and producer across radio and TV news and current affairs.

She joins Business News Wales from NatWest, where she has held various positions including Regional PR Manager and more recently Ecosystem Manager for Wales.

Mark Powney, MD, Business News Wales, said:

“Gemma will certainly raise the bar in terms of our editorial quality and will ultimately enable the team to cover more in-depth industry subjects and topics. Demand for our in-house content and editorial support service is increasing 10-fold and will be complemented by the experience Gemma will bring to the team. As we begin to scale the business, our niche coverage will be pivotal. I am so pleased to have someone of Gemma’s experience heading up our editorial direction, which will have a transformational effect on our development and growth.”

Gemma said: