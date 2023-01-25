Business Leaders Recognised in Future Generations Commissioner’s Top 100 Changemakers

Business leaders making a positive difference to Wales’ present and future have been spotlighted by the outgoing future Generations Commissioner, Sophie Howe, as she comes to the end of her seven-year term.

The commissioner, who will finish her term at the end of January 2023, has highlighted just some of the changemakers from all across society working for a better Wales.

Poets, public sector workers, activists, influencers, businesses, schools and volunteers helping to embed the well-being goals across Wales appear in the Future Generations Changemaker 100 list – which was published yesterday at an event at Wales Millennium Centre.

Within the business community some of the individuals recognised include:

Dan Langford, Founder and Chair, Wales Week London and Wales Week Worldwide

Dan is a future generations advocate in the business community in Wales and internationally. Focused on promoting Wales in the UK through Wales Week in London and globally via the wider Wales Week Programme and engaging with Welsh diaspora, Dan has provided a platform to promote the Act and develop international interest and enthusiasm.

Alwen Williams – Portfolio Director, Ambition North Wales

Alwen was key to establishing one of the first partnerships with business during her time at BT. Since then, she has gone on to frame the work of the North Wales Economic Ambition Board around the aspirations of the Well-being of Future Generations Act including a focus on environment, education and transport.

Ian Price, Director, CBI Cymru

Ian brings a socially conscious perspective to the work of the CBI, working constructively in partnership with anyone who can help make Wales a better place. He is a strong advocate for helping young people develop future focused skills to build a strong low carbon economy in Wales.

Wyn Prichard, Senior Consultant

Based in Neath, and with over 25 years in the learning environment, Wyn is a champion for green and sustainability skills, recognising the connections between the transition to net zero and the opportunities for young people. He has been a passionate and practical advocate for increasing apprenticeships and training opportunities, using the lens of the Act.

Chris Nott OBE, Founder, Capital Law

A leading Welsh lawyer, founder of Capital Law and a long-standing advisor to the Welsh Government, most recently as Vice Chair of the Ministerial Advisory Board on the Economy, Chris has been a leading business voice for applying a well-being test to economic policy in Wales. He received an OBE in 2017.

Professor Calvin Jones, Professor of Economics, Cardiff University

Professor Calvin Jones is a talented economist who is not afraid to challenge the economic status quo. He has been instrumental in establishing Cardiff University Business School as the UK's first Social Value Business School, is central to making the case for the reform of our exams system and in mapping Wales' carbon emissions

Julie-Ann Haines, Chief Executive Officer, Principality Building Society

The first female to lead Wales' Principality Building Society as CEO, Julie-Ann has committed the Principality to delivering net zero and to be a forerunner in the private sector in reporting against the Welsh well-being goals.

Dafydd Gruffydd, Managing Director, Menter Môn

Dafydd has worked for Mentor Môn for 25 years, which first started life as a European-funded rural development agency taking an integrated and cross-sector approach, long before the Well-being of Future Generations Act was introduced. Dafydd has driven projects focusing on culture and language, farming, supporting the vulnerable, and more recently part of the team that has developed the ‘Morlais', tidal energy project.

Sophie Howe said:

“The Future Generations Changemaker 100 is merely a snapshot of Wales’ brilliant changemakers, and we want others to share the people who inspire them, and keep the momentum going for now and for future generations.”

To read the full Future Generations Changemaker 100 – click here

Wales is the first country in the world to create an independent office to act as a guardian of future generations. The Future Generations Commissioner is a unique position that provides advice and support on sustainable development, encourages government and public bodies to take a longer-term view on policy decisions, and protect and promote the needs of future generations.

Derek Walker, CEO of Cwmpas, a development agency that works for positive economic and social change, will take up the position after the current Commissioner Sophie Howe’s tenure ends this month.