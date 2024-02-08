Business Leaders Needed to Support the Delivery of the Mid Wales Growth Deal

Business leaders and economic experts are being sought to support the development and delivery of the Mid Wales Growth Deal.

The Mid Wales Growth Deal is a capital funding programme investing in large-scale infrastructure projects to support the economic growth of the region.

The Growing Mid Wales Board is expanding its independent body, the Economic Advisory Group, to help advise on the strengths or weaknesses of projects being developed as part of the Mid Wales Growth Deal portfolio as it enters an exciting stage of development with programmes and projects moving into the delivery.

Whilst the final decisions relating to the programmes and projects rest with the Mid Wales Growth Deal Board, the Economic Advisory Group has a key role in providing a strategic and constructive challenge to strengthen proposals and advise on new opportunities for the Board to consider as appropriate. The EAG will be directly represented at the GMW Board as a non-voting and advisory member by the Chair of the EAG.

Applicants for the advisory group will need to:

• Be Industry Leaders, particularly from the sectors identified in the Portfolio Business Case

• Be able to demonstrate strategic thinking

• Have significant direct business leadership experience

• Have an entrepreneurial background

• Be able to work as part of a team

• Have a strong interest and commitment to the interests of the region.

Together, Leader of Powys County Council, Councillor James Gibson-Watt and Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Councillor Bryan Davies who are co-chairs of the Growing Mid Wales Partnership and the Growing Mid Wales Board, said:

“At a recent meeting with the Economic Advisory Group, it was agreed that its membership needed to be expanded. This is a great opportunity for regional business leaders to provide a voice for their sector and share strategic and constructive responses for the Mid Wales Growth Deal. “The Growth Deal is entering an exciting stage of development which sees programmes and projects moving into the delivery phase, and we therefore need to ensure business representatives help us to strengthen and challenge the Portfolio to have maximum impact on the Mid Wales Economy.”

For further information please contact: Carwyn Jones Evans, Joint Strategic Lead, Mid Wales Growth Deal [email protected] or Nicola Williams, Joint Strategic Lead, Mid Wales Growth Deal [email protected] , 01597 826024.

www.growingmid.wales