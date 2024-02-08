Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Business Leaders Needed to Support the Delivery of the Mid Wales Growth Deal

Angen Arweinwyr Busnes i gefnogi'r gwaith o gyflawni Bargen Twf Canolbarth Cymru

B - Original Content
SHARE
,

Gymraeg

Business leaders and economic experts are being sought to support the development and delivery of the Mid Wales Growth Deal.

The Mid Wales Growth Deal is a capital funding programme investing in large-scale infrastructure projects to support the economic growth of the region.

The Growing Mid Wales Board is expanding its independent body, the Economic Advisory Group, to help advise on the strengths or weaknesses of projects being developed as part of the Mid Wales Growth Deal portfolio as it enters an exciting stage of development with programmes and projects moving into the delivery.

Whilst the final decisions relating to the programmes and projects rest with the Mid Wales Growth Deal Board, the Economic Advisory Group has a key role in providing a strategic and constructive challenge to strengthen proposals and advise on new opportunities for the Board to consider as appropriate. The EAG will be directly represented at the GMW Board as a non-voting and advisory member by the Chair of the EAG.

Applicants for the advisory group will need to:

• Be Industry Leaders, particularly from the sectors identified in the Portfolio   Business Case
• Be able to demonstrate strategic thinking
• Have significant direct business leadership experience
• Have an entrepreneurial background
• Be able to work as part of a team
• Have a strong interest and commitment to the interests of the region.

Together, Leader of Powys County Council, Councillor James Gibson-Watt and Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Councillor Bryan Davies who are co-chairs of the Growing Mid Wales Partnership and the Growing Mid Wales Board, said:

“At a recent meeting with the Economic Advisory Group, it was agreed that its membership needed to be expanded. This is a great opportunity for regional business leaders to provide a voice for their sector and share strategic and constructive responses for the Mid Wales Growth Deal.

“The Growth Deal is entering an exciting stage of development which sees programmes and projects moving into the delivery phase, and we therefore need to ensure business representatives help us to strengthen and challenge the Portfolio to have maximum impact on the Mid Wales Economy.”

For further information please contact: Carwyn Jones Evans, Joint Strategic Lead, Mid Wales Growth Deal [email protected] or Nicola Williams,  Joint Strategic Lead, Mid Wales Growth Deal [email protected] , 01597 826024.

www.growingmid.wales

SHARE

Growing Mid Wales is a regional partnership and engagement arrangement between the private and public sectors, and with Welsh and UK Government. The initiative seeks to represent the region’s interests and priorities for improvements to our local economy.

Growing Mid Wales wish to draw together local business, academic leaders and national and local government to create a vision for the future growth of Mid-Wales and influence and champion our future expansion

Across the public, third and private sectors in Mid Wales, we acknowledge the need for developing consensus on priorities for our region, and for sharing our vision to progress jobs, growth and the local economy. We need greater impacts and better results from working together across the region with diminishing public resources.

Growing Mid-Wales will provide regional leadership on our vision and will be an effective, ’light touch’ mechanism that will scrutinise, challenge, identify opportunities and shortcomings and so initiate and propose interventions to achieve more and better results for our region.

 

Related Articles

.

Growing Mid Wales

 

Business News Wales