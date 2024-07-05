Business Leaders Asked to Help Shape Welsh Government Economic Priorities

Business leaders in South-East Wales are being invited to a regional engagement event with Cabinet Secretary Jeremy Miles to help define Welsh Government’s economic priorities.

Welsh Government says all types of businesses are welcome, including social enterprises and start-ups, and it says it wants to hear from a diverse range of voices from across the business community and from a range of sectors.

It says the event will consider how government and business can work together to:

increase productivity across the Welsh economy,

support business to invest, and attract more inward investment into Wales,

redesign the approach to skills to better meet business needs and those of a changing economy.

The free event is due to be held on Thursday, July 18th between 9am to noon at Coleg y Cymoedd’s Nantgarw site near Cardiff.

It is the first of five events, with others set to be held in North, Mid and West Wales in the autumn.

To register for the South East Wales event visit HERE