Business in the Community Collaborates with the Celtic Collection to bring Festive Cheer to Newport Kids

Around 800 Newport children have received an early Christmas gift thanks to a partnership between Business in the Community (BITC) and the Celtic Collection.

Working together to deliver a ‘Festive Extravaganza’ for children and families facing social and economic challenges in Newport’s Pillgwenlly area, the event was facilitated by Reggie Al-Haddi, Chair of the Newport Yemeni Community Association (NYCA), Pillgwenlly Councillor Debbie Jenkins, and Paul Macey, Pill Masterplan Coordinator at Newport City Council.

The event, which took place at the NYCA, comes as data shows that Pillgwenlly is one of the 10 most deprived communities in Wales.[2] All children who attended the event received a chocolate selection box and a gift donated by the Celtic Collection. Children also had the opportunity to have their photos taken with giant gingerbread men and nutcrackers, meet Santa, Alice and the Mad Hatter, and Dylan the Dragon, and take part in activities such as a Bean Bag Toss activity.

This event was part of BITC’s work in Newport and its wider Place programme, working with businesses to support local communities. BITC works in 16 places across the UK, including Newport, helping to transform lives and supporting communities to thrive.

Tracy Rees, Wales Director at Business in the Community, said:

“Pillgwenlly is one of the areas in Wales with the highest levels of deprivation, and I was so pleased to see so many children receive a gift and an exciting experience this festive period, who might otherwise have gone without. The event brought real festive cheer for the children and their families, and I am sure that they will remember the special day for many years to come. Thank you to The Celtic Collection and everyone involved, for their unstinting support.”

David Griffin, Operations Director at the Celtic Manor Resort, said:

“Business in the Community is a fantastic organisation, and our team were delighted to have the opportunity to spread some of the magic and sparkle of a Celtic Collection Christmas into the local community. We enjoyed the event so much last year that we were determined to help make it even bigger and better this year. It is a real privilege to support the excellent work done by so many volunteers and bring a smile to children’s faces at this special time of the year.”

Reggie Al-Haddi, Chair of Newport Yemeni Community Association, said: