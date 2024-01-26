Business in Focus Launches New Enterprise Hub to Accelerate Growth for Carmarthenshire Businesses

A new Enterprise Hub has officially launched in Carmarthenshire to give aspiring and established businesses access to facilities and expertise they need for growth.

Created and managed by the non-profit social enterprise, Business in Focus, the Carmarthenshire Enterprise Hub is located on St Catherine’s Walk in Carmarthen and provides over 10,000 square feet to serve as a multi-use business space that can be used for co-working, meetings, and test trading.

Split over two floors, the space can accommodate up to eight co-workers with dedicated working spaces, three meeting rooms, and two large event spaces for exhibitions or large meetings.

Crucially, the Enterprise Hub will offer local businesses and entrepreneurs access to expert knowledge and advice from a team of Business in Focus specialists advisers based there.

Delivered by Business in Focus in partnership with Carmarthenshire County Council, the Enterprise Hub is a Shared Prosperity Fund Project, funded by the UK Government via the Levelling Up Fund to improve entrepreneurial opportunities in the region. All members of the Enterprise Hub will have the opportunity to attend fairs, exhibitions, and expert facilitated sessions delivered by its resident business support advisers and partnering local providers.

Emma Beddoe, the Enterprise Hub manager, said:

“Our official launch marks a period of great change for Carmarthenshire. We want it to be a space where ideas become reality and people realize their true potential. “It was a privilege to host so many amazing organisations and support providers at our launch event, from Council leaders and the Economic Development Team to public sector representatives and local businesses. Collaboration with local partners will be key to ensuring our service is a well-rounded provision designed to give the local people of Carmarthenshire the best support.”

All businesses and entrepreneurs based in Carmarthenshire are eligible for fully-funded business advice and support on either a short or long-term basis. This includes both established businesses, and those preparing to launch start-ups. The Enterprise Hub will also offer networking events and specialty workshops, hosted by Expert Partners or one of the four key staff based at the location. Those in search of advice to help progress their businesses can also book one-to-one meetings with the in-house business advisor.

Phil Jones, Business in Focus Chief Executive, said:

“The Carmarthenshire Enterprise Hub is only the start of what will be a promising future for entrepreneurs in the area. We hope that aspiring business owners will be able to get the support they need to get their businesses off the ground and that seasoned business owners can sustain their success with tailored support from our business advisors.”

Business in Focus will also host online hubs, Focus Futures, that will be delivered in Swansea, Cardiff, Caerphilly, and Powys a through a mixture of community based and online learning to ensure that the support is available to entrepreneurs across South Wales. Focus Futures will offer free diagnostics from business experts that will offer support for all areas of development.

Business in Focus, has supported the establishment and growth of businesses in Wales for over 30 years. Including the delivery of the Welsh Government’s flagship Business Wales service, which offers a suite of business support services to provide expert advice on topics ranging from finance to property requirements, making skills training accessible to entrepreneurs across Wales.