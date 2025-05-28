Business Improvement Districts Mark 20 Years Supporting Welsh High Streets

This month marks a significant milestone for Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) in Wales – two decades since the first BID was introduced. Having now become an essential part of urban regeneration, BIDs bring together businesses, local authorities, and communities to drive economic growth, improve public spaces, and support thriving local economies.

A Business Improvement District (BID) is a defined geographical area where local businesses collectively invest in services and initiatives that aim to improve the trading environment. Funded by a levy paid by the businesses within the district, with the goal of creating a better, more vibrant area for both businesses and the public, initiatives often include improvements to public spaces, events, marketing campaigns, street cleaning, security, and infrastructure, all aimed at enhancing the economic viability of the area.

With 347 BIDs operating across the UK, collectively contributing over £153 million each year, Wales has seen its own BIDs transform Welsh cities and towns across the country with projects that foster innovation, community impact, and economic resilience.

FOR Cardiff: A Model of Innovation and Resilience

As the BID for Cardiff city centre, FOR Cardiff has played a transformative role in shaping the capital’s urban landscape. Established in 2016, Cardiff’s city centre BID has delivered more than £14 million in additional direct investment from its resident businesses into the city centre, funding a wide range of projects that have boosted footfall, supported businesses, and enhanced the city’s reputation as a retail and cultural destination.

Notable projects include the City of Arcades campaign, which attracted over 200,000 visitors in a single day and increased sales by 63% for participating retailers. The BID has also been instrumental in improving safety with initiatives like Night Marshals and mental health training for businesses. Additionally, FOR Cardiff has been recognised with four consecutive years of Purple Flag status for excellence in managing the night-time economy.

As the BID prepares to enter its third term, it remains focused on driving inclusive growth and ensuring Cardiff’s city centre remains a competitive and vibrant place to do business.

“Whether it’s the work we’ve done in helping over 460,000 people get home safely, injecting life into the independent retail scene, or delivering nationally recognised campaigns, our mission has always been to make Cardiff a city that works better for businesses and the people who use it every day. This milestone is a chance to reflect on just how much has been achieved – and to look forward with purpose.” said Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director of FOR Cardiff.

Swansea BID: Pioneering Regeneration in Wales

Swansea BID, the first of its kind in Wales, was established in 2006, marking a pioneering step for BIDs in the region. Over the past 20 years, Swansea BID has reinvested approximately £8 million into the city’s regeneration efforts, helping to improve the local environment and support businesses.

Key initiatives include a successful street cleaning programme and the Billy Chip scheme, which raises awareness for mental health and homelessness. Swansea BID has also worked closely with South Wales Police to reduce crime, achieving a 48% reduction in anti-social behaviour incidents and helping SWP achieve a 76% positive outcome rate for city centre incidents.

Swansea BID has also been instrumental in supporting local events, with the Swansea Half Marathon and Krazy Karts—an event that brought nearly 20,000 people into the city in a single day—becoming staples of the city's events calendar.

Merthyr BID: Building Community and Supporting Local Businesses

Merthyr BID, known as The Big Heart of Merthyr Tydfil, was established in 2012 and has invested £1.9 million in the local area, funded entirely by business levy payments. Under the leadership of BID Manager Elizabeth Bedford, Merthyr has become a model of community engagement, with initiatives focused on bringing local residents and businesses together.

One of the BID’s standout achievements has been the successful lobbying for free parking in the run-up to Christmas, a move that proved to be a major benefit for local businesses. The BID has also focused on growing community events, including the Chilli & Chocolate Festival and Merthyr Food Festival, both of which are now among the most popular events in Wales.

Merthyr BID has also made significant strides in digital marketing, growing its social media following to over 20,000 and gaining recognition through a second British BIDs Accreditation.

Looking Ahead: The Future of BIDs in Wales

As cities and towns face challenges from economic shifts, high street closures, and changing consumer habits, BIDs remain a crucial tool for businesses to come together and support one another, with FOR Cardiff, Swansea BID, and Merthyr BID standing as key examples of how collaboration and collective investment can make a real difference.

“The challenges facing retail and city centres are real—but so is the opportunity,” said Carolyn Brownell, “We’re optimistic, and we’re ready to work with the business community to keep Welsh cities moving forward.”

With regeneration projects on the horizon and a focus on inclusivity and resilience, the future of BIDs in Wales looks bright.