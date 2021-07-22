Business’ Agree Property Finance Partnership

Cardiff-based firms MGY Estate Agents & Surveyors and Eden Hawk Financial Solutions, have formed a partnership to provide a local mortgage offering for residential and commercial clients.

Overseen by Director, David Griffith and located near Cardiff City Centre, Eden Hawk are a mortgage broker specialising in commercial property transactions, property development finance and residential mortgage advice including; home-movers, remortgages, first time buyers, equity release, buy to let and portfolio landlords.

MGY have been assisting property buyers and sellers, including chartered surveying, for over 30 years’ and today occupy offices in Cardiff Bay, Birchgrove and Radyr, with plans underway to open an office in Pontcanna.

Michelle Bishop, Director at MGY, commented:

“Throughout the pandemic we have seen an increased demand for a more personalised and advice-led mortgage offering.” Eden Hawk are well-positioned to negotiate favourable terms for clients and streamline the process for all parties. “It is great to be working with an established and like-minded firm, to help local people and businesses in what has been a particularly challenging time.”

Eden Hawk will acquire all future MGY mortgage new business, working with estate agents to offer clients a holistic property purchasing experience under one roof.

David commented: