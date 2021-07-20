Swansea Building Society Most Profitable in the UK

Swansea Building Society has created eight new jobs during a year that has seen it ranked as the most profitable building society in the whole of the UK. The building society’s profitability and job creation runs contra to the current trend seen at other well-known high street financial institutions, who are cutting back on staff numbers and closing branches.

Swansea Building Society started the year with 61 employees, and during the first six months of 2021 has hired eight new members of staff to work across a variety of roles within its Head Office and its branches in Swansea, Mumbles, Carmarthen and Cowbridge.

All eight have previous experience working for major retail banks. In most cases, their move to Swansea Building Society has come about due to redundancy because of branch closures made by previous employers. They bring with them a wealth of financial knowledge and customer service experience to their new roles.

As well as being ranked the most profitable in the UK last year, Swansea Building Society was also confirmed as the 30th largest building society in the UK, with total assets of £414 million, a big increase on the £370 million the previous year.

The Society sees this increase as being a result of several years of continued investment in infrastructure, technology, premises and staff.

Alun Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Swansea Building Society, said: