Building Contractor Secures Contracts Worth £17.6m with Leading Welsh Housing Association

SJ Roberts Construction has secured three new contracts worth £17.6m with Barcud, one of the leading housing associations in Wales.

The contracts will see affordable housing constructed in Builth Wells, Aberystwyth and Knighton.

Work has started in Knighton where a mix of eighteen 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes are being built to A-rated energy standards thanks to the inclusion of air source heat pumps and solar PV panels. The homes, located on West Street in the town, will all be available on an affordable rent basis, with work anticipated to complete in Spring 2025.

A further 31 homes will be built on Hospital Road in Builth Wells, and 34 on Piercefield Lane in Aberystwyth. Work on those sites will start later this year.

The two organisations have previously collaborated on developments in Newtown and Presteigne in Powys.

Alex Dawson, Head of Development at Barcud, said:

“Investing in the communities where affordable housing is most needed is a priority for Barcud, and ensuring those homes meet the very highest standards of quality and energy efficiency is a value we’re all very proud of. “It is, therefore, vital that we partner with a main contractor that shares these values and which can demonstrate an unrivalled commitment to quality and excellent construction management. Having worked with SJ Roberts on previous projects we are confident in the team’s ability to successfully deliver these new homes and look forward to seeing the positive impact that they have in the communities of Knighton, Builth Wells and Aberystwyth.”

Mike Sambrook, MD, of SJ Roberts Construction, said: