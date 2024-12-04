Bruton Knowles Strengthens Public Sector Expertise with Cardiff-Based Asset Valuation Specialist

Bruton Knowles has announced the appointment of Malcolm Roberts, from Cardiff, as an Associate in its National Public Sector Valuation Team, further strengthening the firm’s capability to deliver specialist valuation services to public sector organisations amidst growing demand.

Malcolm brings extensive experience in asset valuation and management, underpinned by a Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) Certificate in Asset Valuation. His appointment aligns with Bruton Knowles’ strategic focus on supporting public sector organisations as they navigate increasing budgetary pressures and seek external expertise to optimise their property portfolios.

Joining from Carmarthenshire County Council, where he served as an Asset Management Surveyor, Malcolm has a proven track record in evaluating diverse property types—including residential, commercial, and agricultural assets—alongside significant experience in acquisitions, disposals, and preparing CIPFA-compliant valuations. This expertise positions him as a critical addition to the team, which has seen significant growth driven by new contract wins and expanded client relationships.

Helen McLeod-Baikie, Head of the National Public Sector Valuation Team, added:

“Malcolm’s appointment is a key step in strengthening our public sector offering during a time of sustained business growth. Having worked with Malcolm previously during my tenure at Pembrokeshire County Council, I have seen first-hand the calibre of his expertise and the value he brings to clients. His understanding of the unique challenges faced by local authorities is already proving invaluable as we continue to deliver tailored, high-quality services to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Malcolm’s experience spans both local authority operations and external consultancy, enabling him to bridge the gap between public sector requirements and private sector delivery. His understanding of public sector priorities, shaped by his early career at Pembrokeshire County Council—a key client within Bruton Knowles’ portfolio—further enhances his ability to drive value for the consultancy’s clients.

Reflecting on his appointment, Malcolm said:

“This is an exciting time to join Bruton Knowles. The Public Sector Valuation Team is at the forefront of helping local authorities manage their property assets more effectively during a challenging financial climate. I’m eager to contribute to the team’s continued growth and to build on its strong reputation for delivering impactful, client-focused solutions.”

This strategic hire underscores Bruton Knowles’ commitment to deepening its expertise in the public sector, as it continues to meet the increasing demand for specialised asset valuation services across the UK. With Malcolm’s appointment, the consultancy is well-positioned to support public sector organisations in navigating financial pressures and achieving their asset management goals.

With family time a high priority outside of work, from helping out on the family farm to looking after two young children,

Malcolm is thankful for the strong emphasis that Bruton Knowles places on work-life balance, he comments:

“Work practices have transformed significantly in recent years, and it's inspiring to see Bruton Knowles embrace this in their core values. The company supports employees working from where it is convenient, demonstrating a strong trust in their team.”

