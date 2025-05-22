British Heart Foundation Cymru Opens New Charity Store in Cardiff Bay

A new charity home store has opened in Cardiff Bay.
The opening marks the third British Heart Foundation (BHF) store in the city, adding to Crwys Rd and Albany Road.
The new 6,000 sq. foot store includes home goods such as beds, wardrobes, sofas and white goods.
Professor Barry McDonnell, Co-Director of the National Cardiovascular Research Network (NCRN) and Cardiff Metropolitan University’s centre for Cardiovascular Research, Innovation and Development (CURIAD) opened the store and cut the ribbon before welcoming shoppers inside. Students from Cardiff Metropolitan University were also onsite offering blood pressure measurements throughout the day to staff, volunteers and customers.
BHF Area Manager Lawrence Turner said:
“We’d like to thank the community for all their support. Not only in terms of donations of stock, but also seeing shoppers come down and support the opening today. We’re really excited to welcome everyone through the doors.
“With daily deliveries, stock is always changing and new pieces continually added to the shop floor – I can honestly say in 14 years at the British Heart Foundation I haven’t seen this many items of this quality. We also offer a free collection service, so if you’d like to donate any of your preloved quality furniture, give the store a call to arrange and we’ll do the heavy lifting.”
All the money raised in BHF shops and stores helps fund the charity’s lifesaving research.
Barry McDonnell, Co-Director of the NCRN, said:
“It’s an honour to be invited down to open the new Cardiff Bay store today. The money raised through these stores here in Cardiff and across the UK help to fund such important cardiovascular research that we undertake at Cardiff Met University, and I look forward to having a look around myself.”
As well as buying goods, supporters can also donate their time and the charity is looking for volunteers who can spare an hour or two to help in store.
Rhodri Thomas, Head of BHF Cymru, added:
“We’re incredibly excited to open our latest furniture store in Cardiff Bay. All 28 of our stores across Wales help us find the cures of the future, and we would be hugely grateful for anyone looking to volunteer with us. If you have a spare hour or two or items you’re looking to donate, the team would love to hear from you.”
The store is located in Cardiff Bay Retail Park, Ferry Road, next to Sports Direct and Blacks.