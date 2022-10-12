British Business Bank Strengthens Footprint with New Senior Manager for Wales

The British Business Bank has appointed a new representative to its UK Network team with senior manager Jess Phillips spearheading the Bank’s presence in Wales. Jess takes over from Beth Bannister who has moved to the Bank’s UK Regional Funds team.

Joining from Tramshed Tech, where she was enterprise and innovation manager, Jess is well known in Wales’ business community having worked closely with entrepreneurs and start-ups on business development. She also worked with larger organisations on addressing equality and diversity challenges across the tech industry.

Representing the British Business Bank in Wales, Jess will work closely with funding delivery partners, business development agencies and other organisations across the small business finance ecosystem to improve access to financial support.

As part of the UK Network team, Jess’ remit also includes working with local finance markets to shape the British Business Bank’s support for smaller Welsh businesses and to inform government policy..

Jess is also keen to highlight the importance of equity finance in supporting companies with the potential for rapid growth utilising both the UK and Wales’ strong investor base.

She said:

“As smaller businesses continue to face complex and diverse economic headwinds, access to the right type of finance for their needs is fundamental to helping them to not only survive, but to thrive and meet their long term potential. “I’m really looking forward to continuing to work closely with Wales’ small business community, by providing them with access to independent and impartial information on the different types of finance available and reducing some of the regional imbalances that exist in access to finance across the UK.”

Susan Nightingale, Wales Director, UK Network, added: