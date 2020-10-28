Britain’s Food Waste Crisis: Businesses Must Act Now

BusinessWaste.co.uk is calling for businesses to aim for a zero-waste economy putting a stop to the harmful greenhouse gasses emitted from food waste left to rot in landfill.

The environmentally-friendly waste management company says that the UK is in the midst of a food waste crisis, and whilst it is well-known that households waste 4.5m tonnes of food each year*, the impact of food waste from businesses isn’t being properly addressed.

Mark Hall, waste management specialist at the company comments:

The general waste bin often seems the most convenient place to dump unused food, however the detrimental effects on the environment can be catastrophic. Anaerobic digestion and composting are preferable outcomes for food waste, as rotting food left in landfill releases methane, one of the most damaging greenhouses gasses.”

While there are long-running campaigns to encourage households to reduce their waste footprint through buying more sensibly and composting their food waste at home, it seems that many companies are still lagging behind and relying on landfill to dispose of unwanted food, with little regard to the environmental impact.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization a staggering 30% of the food we produce is wasted and if we were to stop wasting food altogether, we’d eliminate 8% of our total emissions.**

BusinessWaste.co.uk believes that companies and organisations that routinely produce food waste should be compelled by law to make arrangements to recycle it, as Britain’s increasingly full landfill sites reach crisis point. They are also calling for the government to invest in food waste collections to support businesses towards becoming zero-waste.

According to BusinessWaste.co.uk , the biggest culprits when it comes to food waste are:

Food processing industry

Waste from supermarkets and shops

Restaurants

Hospitals

Schools

Prisons and other institutions

Workplace cafeterias and canteens

Their data also reveals that shockingly only 7% of restaurants and takeaways have a separate food waste bin.

Mark comments: