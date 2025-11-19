Bridgend Ravens Confirm Electrify Cymru as New Stadium Partner

Electrify Cymru has been announced as the new official sponsor of Bridgend Ravens' Brewery Field stadium, in a deal believed to be the first of its kind in Welsh rugby.

The industry-backed campaign to accelerate electrification announced the partnership in an open letter to fans ahead of an official launch at this Friday's home clash with Swansea.

In the letter, Electrify Cymru – part of Electrify Britain – introduces itself as the proud new sponsor and celebrates what it calls a “new kind of partnership”, with a focus on using electrified technology to drive down soaring energy bills for clubs, homes and businesses across Wales.

“Right now we know that every pound counts. For families, for businesses and for clubs like Bridgend,” the letter states. “Energy costs for the club are too high. So first, we are glad that our new sponsorship deal will go a long way to helping the club meet those costs.”

But the letter outlines a bigger ambition. Electrify Cymru believes it should be easier for clubs to generate their own energy through solar panels, heat pumps and EV chargers, potentially saving hundreds of thousands of pounds by the end of the decade.

“The less this club has to worry about bills, the more it can focus on the future and nurturing yet another generation of Wales and Lions legends,” the letter explains. “Imagine the difference those savings could make to the club's future. That's the vision we want to help turn into a reality.”

Fresh signage at the stadium will mark the partnership with distinctive lightning bolt branding. The ground will now be known as ‘The Electric Brewery Field'.

Camilla Born MBE, CEO of Electrify Britain, said:

“We are thrilled to be part of this iconic club's story with a partnership we think offers something different and special. “A more ambitious and exciting vision for the club would be massively helped by lower bills and power that is modern and cheaper to run. We think it should be easier to make that happen and electrification is the way to do it. With the right support, clubs like Bridgend could save hundreds of thousands by the end of this decade. “I'm so pleased that our sponsorship will help this great club cover more costs, but we want to go further than that with a vision to drive down the bills that do not have to keep soaring.”

Tony Williams, Club Secretary at Bridgend Ravens, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Electrify Cymru as our new stadium sponsor. “We've got an exciting vision for the club's future and it's fitting that this new partnership is bringing new energy to Bridgend Ravens. “This club, and our ground, are incredible assets for Bridgend and we will be integral to the town's future. That's why clubs like ours deserve access to the technology that can drive down bills and free up funding for players and facilities.”

Scott Baldwin, Bridgend Ravens Head Coach, said:

“It's exciting to see the new look sponsorship at the ground as we gear up for such a big home match this Friday. “The new partnership with Electrify Cymru will be so important to powering our efforts on the pitch this season. It allows us to focus on the rugby and brings a new buzz to the ground, which is great news.”

Rob Howley, former Bridgend, Wales and British & Irish Lions player and coach, said:

“It's wonderful that Bridgend has attracted an exciting new sponsorship deal for the ground. The club deserves to be at the forefront of Welsh rugby and our history makes the place iconic. “This new partnership brings a fresh feel to the ground and, during tough times, it's more important than ever to find new ways to maximise the funds needed for the game's future.”

The partnership will be officially launched at The Electric Brewery Field during Friday's match against Swansea. To celebrate, Electrify Cymru is giving away a hospitality experience for ten people, with a meal in the President's Lounge, for the Valentine's Day 2026 home fixture against Ebbw Vale.