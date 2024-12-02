Bridgend College Celebrates Double Win at Inclusive Awards

Bridgend College has been recognised in the 2024 Inclusive Awards.

The event in Manchester was hosted by diversity champion Sean Fletcher, best known for presenting on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Sunday Morning Live.

Celebrating its 10th year, the Inclusive Awards showcase organisations and individuals who harness a truly diverse workforce, recognising the significant efforts of those who have excelled in their commitment to equality and inclusion across all strands of diversity.

The College won the Social Mobility Project Award, which highlights organisations which have developed and implemented projects to encourage social mobility and community involvement. This award acknowledges and highlights the impact of the College’s supported employment programmes, which enable young people with additional learning needs and disabilities to engage in a year-long immersive internship, developing the skills and confidence they need to progress into sustained and meaningful paid employment at the end of the programme. Employment rates following the programme well exceed rates for working age people with a disability in employment in the UK.

As part of the same award ceremony, the College also achieved the Top 50 UK Employers List 2024-25, ranking at 44th. Compiled by Inclusive Companies, the IT50 acknowledges and ranks organisations which are most consistent throughout the whole of their organisation and encompass all types of diversity.

Paul Sesay, CEO of Inclusive Companies, said:

“In the last 10 years since our first Inclusive Awards event, we have come a long way in terms of the policies and practices being implemented to achieve diversity, inclusion and equity, however, we cannot be complacent as there is still more work to be done to drive home the diversity and inclusion message. By giving our winners a platform to share their outstanding work and achievements, I hope the Inclusive Awards will encourage others to follow their example and inspire lasting change.”

Viv Buckley, Principal and Chief Executive of Bridgend College, said: