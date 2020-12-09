Brecon Carreg to Create New Jobs in South Wales

Brecon Carreg today announced plans to open a new warehouse near its existing facility in Trap, South Wales.
The company, founded in 1978, produces natural mineral water for a large number of retailers and wholesalers across Wales and the UK. The new warehouse, based in Pen Y Banc, will give the company greater flexibility to sell directly to the public with the introduction of a shop front and a van sales operation. The introduction of the warehouse will move the company into a position to sell in smaller quantities to customers and small businesses in and around South Wales.
The new infrastructure will also generate new roles in the local community – something that became a core principle for the company when it was returned to Welsh ownership by David Stockley in 2019.
David added:
“Last year, when I acquired the company, I highlighted my ambition to bring real benefits both to the business itself and to the local region. This project makes good on that commitment, creating several new job opportunities here in South West Wales.
Brecon Carreg is an iconic Welsh brand which is supported by a highly committed workforce and our commitment is demonstrated by the substantial investment we are making in the Pen y Banc warehouse facility, which will make the business more sustainable as we move into an uncertain future both for the Welsh and for the wider the UK Economy.”