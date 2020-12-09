Brecon Carreg to Create New Jobs in South Wales

Brecon Carreg today announced plans to open a new warehouse near its existing facility in Trap, South Wales.

The company, founded in 1978, produces natural mineral water for a large number of retailers and wholesalers across Wales and the UK. The new warehouse, based in Pen Y Banc, will give the company greater flexibility to sell directly to the public with the introduction of a shop front and a van sales operation. The introduction of the warehouse will move the company into a position to sell in smaller quantities to customers and small businesses in and around South Wales.

The new infrastructure will also generate new roles in the local community – something that became a core principle for the company when it was returned to Welsh ownership by David Stockley in 2019.

David added: