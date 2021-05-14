Breaking Boundaries, Building Bridges

The future home of innovation will eventually host researchers and their collaborators – and can help to shape society after Covid-19, writes Professor Chris Taylor, Director of SPARK – the world’s first Social Science Research Park.

“We’re about to do something that’s never been done before. Bringing expert social science researchers together in a brand-new place to test and trial solutions to society’s problems. And we can only do it by breaking down academic boundaries and building bridges where none have existed. The pandemic may have helped us by shifting our horizons.

Combining expertise from 12 specialist academic groups in a vibrant bespoke hub will help us tackle major challenges – climate change, young people’s mental health, crime and security, sustainable places. Designed to create a new community of researchers, policymakers, practitioners, commercial organisations, NGOs and charities, SPARK will provide a new spatial meaning to interdisciplinary and collaborative working.

We will curate our ideas inside sbarc – a seven-story centre with visualisation and behavioural lab, a policy library, data hub, offices and presentation spaces.

And instead of working within the traditional contours of academic departments, researchers will be encouraged to work in ways that do not recognise disciplinary boundaries.

The building will co-locate a wide variety of public sector, private sector and third sector organisations. Some will be tenants of SPARK, moving in some or all of their organisation into SPARK. For others, involvement will be in the form of membership, giving their employees access to dedicated or co-working spaces.

We believe this will encourage a move away from the traditional division of labour between research experts and end users towards an integrated way of working, where both are engaged in all aspects of the research and design process.

However, co-location is just part of the vision. Connectivity, community and culture are also central to SPARK’s goals. This requires finding new ways of working, typically outside the usual constraints of the university.

The space to challenge and critique one another is important for the successful design, conduct and use of our research. A place of trust, understanding and mutual respect can reinforce our strength as we work to shape post-pandemic recovery.”