Brains Partners with the Great British Beer Festival 2025

Brewery Brains is partnering with the Great British Beer Festival 2025 as it makes its return after a year’s hiatus in 2024.

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) iconic festival takes place at the NEC Birmingham from 5-9 August 2025, moving from its usual home in London for the first time in decades.

Now in its 47th year, the highly anticipated return of The Great British Beer Festival will celebrate the best of UK brewing and beyond. Visitors can try hundreds of different beers as well as visit bars dedicated to real cider and perry, and cocktails.

The partnership with the Great British Beer Festival 2025 will allow beer lovers the chance to try some of Brains’ most popular drinks.

Sara Leigh Webber, Head of Marketing at Brains said:

“Brains has partnered with the Great British Beer Festival 2025 as it provides an excellent platform to showcase our legendary brews to a wider audience, enhance our brand visibility, and align with one of the UK’s most prominent beer festivals. “Sponsoring this event allows Brains to connect with beer enthusiasts, expand their influence beyond Wales, and reinforce their position as a significant player in the British beer industry. Additionally, it offers a prime opportunity to promote seasonal offerings and new collaborations planned for 2025, such as Skull Attack and other specialty beers.”

The festival is also set to include entertainment, a selection of local food vendors, and pub-style games.

Festival Organiser Adam Gent said:

“We are thrilled to have Brains on board as a partner to launch the return of The Great British Beer Festival. I cannot wait to welcome beer and cider lovers from across the UK, and indeed the world, to the NEC Birmingham, where the festival promises to be better than ever before.”

For the first time since 1983, The Great British Beer Festival will be hosted in the West Midlands, with the flagship festival set to be staged at the iconic NEC Birmingham. The renowned exhibition centre is adjacent to Birmingham Airport and Birmingham International railway station, making it the perfect new venue for the iconic beer festival.