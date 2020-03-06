Box UK Appoints Senior Pair After Record Year

On the back of a record revenue year, leading enterprise software development company Box UK has made two new senior appointments.

Paul Evans joins the Cardiff-based company from KPMG as Operations Director, and Andrew Skinner, with 18 years in the software industry, has been appointed Business Engagement Partner.

Box UK recently completed a £120,000 first phase upgrade and refurbishment of its Westgate Street headquarters, supporting its growing headcount and creating collaborative spaces to support its many local, national and international clients. This will also reinforce its involvement with the wider digital community in Wales, sharing knowledge, skills and innovation.

MD Benno Wasserstein, a Cardiff University business school graduate who founded the company 21 years ago, said:

“It is our ambition, working with the industry, government, business organisations and universities, to help Wales become a key player on the world digital stage post-Brexit.”

Box UK specialises in the design, development and delivery of large-scale, user-centred digital platforms, websites and apps.

As Operations Director, Paul Evans will oversee the drive for maximum efficiency, promote company culture and vision, and develop strategies for business growth. He brings 20 years of experience in a wide range of IT industry roles internationally. At KPMG he was management consultant in the financial services technology enablement division, specialising in investment and insurance management.

Andrew Skinner joined the software industry in Cardiff after graduating from UWIC as a support engineer, leaving after 10 years as UK general manager. More recently, he headed the sales team at Softwire & Ghyston, Bristol. At Box UK he will support business growth and develop new partnerships with complementary organisations.