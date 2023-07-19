Blake Morgan in Wales Celebrates Multiple Promotions Recognising Outstanding Talent

Leading law firm Blake Morgan has announced a series of promotions within its Wales office, recognising its employees’ exceptional talent and commitment. These promotions highlight the dedication and excellent service provided by the team to clients across a wide range of sectors.

Blake Morgan in Wales is celebrating the promotion of seventeen outstanding professionals, showcasing the firm’s commitment to nurturing and developing legal talent in Wales. These promotions recognise individuals who have demonstrated exceptional legal expertise and a relentless commitment to delivering outstanding results for clients.

Promotions within the Wales office include the appointments of Tomos Lewis, Kate Howell, and Tina Whitman as Legal Directors, solidifying their roles as key leaders within the firm. Additionally, Rhiannon Peploe-Williams has been acknowledged for her exceptional contributions and promoted to Senior Associate.

Furthermore, Rhian Davies, Natalie Taylor, Emma Gardner, Jonathan Williams, and Steve Parish have all achieved the position of Associate, showcasing their legal prowess and dedication. Sophie Latham and Holly Spencer-Briggs have earned the esteemed title of Senior Solicitor. At the same time, Sam Bevan, Shinto Paulose, Catrin Wehden, Emma Bilton, and Sara Powell have all been promoted to Senior Paralegal. Additionally, Kevin Barrow has been promoted to Case Manager, recognising his valuable contributions to the team.

Eve Piffaretti, Partner at Blake Morgan and head of the Wales office, congratulated the promoted individuals. She said: