Bilfinger UK Secures National Gas Contract in South Wales

Bilfinger UK has secured a contract with National Gas which will play a vital role in maintaining gas flow along the National Transmission System (NTS) in South Wales.

The contract will create up to 100 jobs, with Bilfinger UK undertaking the role of Principal Designer and Principal Contractor at key locations.

Compressor stations are strategically located at intervals along the NTS to maintain the flow of gas. Each station comprises two or more compressor units that pressurise and direct gas through the NTS, ensuring it moves at speeds of up to 25 mph (40 km/h).

As part of the Control System Refurbishment Project, funded by Ofgem, Bilfinger will undertake a multi-disciplinary design and construction programme including the design and manufacture of panels, whilst also operating as Principal Contractor ensuring the highest standards of safety and performance.

Bilfinger UK has been engaged in a further three-year programme of works, having already been involved in Front End Engineering Design (FEED) works for two years. This contract follows a two-stage approach, leveraging early contractor involvement (ECI).

Delivering comprehensive solutions and utilising expertise from Bilfinger’s Engineering, Automation, and Production divisions, the core design team, based at Bilfinger UK’s Headquarters in Warrington, will be supported by colleagues in Chesterfield, St. Helens and on-site.

The design phase will involve 40 to 50 people, with up to 100 personnel operating during the peak construction phase.

Ben Hill, Gas Framework Director at Bilfinger Engineering & Maintenance UK, said:

“This contract is a testament to our successful collaboration with National Gas and our readiness to take the project forward into detailed design, build and commissioning. By utilising resources from our Engineering, Automation, and Production teams, we are well-equipped to deliver comprehensive solutions that meet the highest standards of safety and performance. “Our partnership with National Gas reflects our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to meet the challenges of net zero.”

Darren Clement, Vice President, Engineering, Automation & Projects at Bilfinger UK, added:

“Our team's expertise in engineering, automation, and production will be pivotal in ensuring the success of the Control System Refurbishment Project. This contract not only highlights our capabilities but also our commitment to creating jobs and supporting the local economy as we contribute to the reliability and efficiency of the National Transmission System.”

Oliver Wood, Programme Director at National Gas, said: