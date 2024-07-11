Bike and Bus Pass Help Daniel Secure Work

An employment programme helped a Pontypool man secure a job by offering support with transport including a bike and a bus pass.

Daniel Eason, 33, signed up for support with Torfaen Council’s CELT plus initiative in June last year after being unemployed for two years and struggling to find suitable work.

The team, based at the Torfaen Works shop in Cwmbran town centre, helped Daniel update his CV and look for work, as well as referring him for health and wellbeing support.

They also helped him tackle one of the biggest barriers he faced in finding a job – lack of transport.

The team referred Daniel to the Torfaen Changing Gearz project which provided him with a bike that allowed him to get to and from training and work placements.

He has since managed to secure a permanent full-time job with Button Fresh, in Mamhilad, through the Success Plus project – which supports employers to offer six month, fully-funded work placement contracts.

Daniel said:

“The CELT plus team has helped me every step of the way in finding a job. I found the idea of looking for work really difficult because I didn’t have any transport or money to get to training or job interviews, but they helped me to get a bike and gave me a bus pass to help with some of my work placements. “They have also put things in place to help me with my mental health and confidence like arranging gym sessions and coffee mornings. I want to thank Katie, Vic and Aled for all their support as it truly has made all the difference in me being able to find employment doing something I enjoy.”

Councillor Joanne Gauden, Torfaen Council Executive Member for Economy, Skills & Regeneration, said:

“Daniel’s success exemplifies the power of collaboration, personalised support, and determination. CELT plus, alongside local agencies, continues to empower individuals like Daniel, ensuring they overcome obstacles and contribute meaningfully to their communities.”

CELT plus, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, offers comprehensive employability support to individuals in Torfaen. This can include things such as updating CV's, job searching and training, all aimed at overcoming barriers to employment.