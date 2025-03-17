‘Bigger and Faster Change Needed’ as Wales Marks Ten Years of The Well-being of Future Generations Act

The Well-being of Future Generations Act has “never been more needed” and current challenges prove we need “bigger and faster change”.



That’s the message from the Future Generations Commissioner Derek Walker on the 10th anniversary of the passing of the Well-being of Future Generations Act.



Wales is the only country in the world with a Well-being of Future Generations Act, which was passed on the floor of the Senedd on March 17, 2015.

The nation’s commitment to the well-being of future generations takes inspiration from indigenous wisdom and the Seventh Generation Principle and since the Act was passed, several other countries across the world are acting in the interests of the not-yet-born.

The approach calls for a new mindset and mandates Welsh Government and public bodies like health boards and local councils to improve social, cultural, environmental and economic well-being and take long-term action. It has led to a “progressive” school curriculum, a greener direction for travel in Wales and a new way to define prosperity, free universal school meals for primary school children and Wales becoming second in the world for recycling.

Mr Walker said: “If you’re a family living through the cost of living crisis, you want to know you can put food on the table and you also want to know your child will live a good life in the future. The Well-being of Future Generations Act has never been more needed. “Wales was bold when it committed to the well-being of future generations 10 years ago and we know that people across Cymru feel proud of this pioneering law. “But Wales is still facing challenges that prove we need bigger and faster change, and we need everyone to feel like their lives are better and will continue to be better. I urge those in power and running public services to do everything they can to realise the ambitions of this world-leading commitment so we are truly thinking decades and centuries ahead and creating a Wales fit for future generations.”

On April 29, to mark the legislation gaining royal assent, the Future Generations Commissioner will publish recommendations for public bodies including Welsh Government, to create more change using the WFGA.

When Derek Walker took on the role in 2023, he called for ‘urgent and transformational change’ and through a new strategy, Cymru Can, he has made making the law work harder his top priority.

Mason Rodrigues-Edwards is one of the Future Generations Leadership Academy who graduated at a recent event at the Wales Millennium Centre.

The Academy supports young people to bring about lasting social change under the Well-being of Future Generations Act. One hundred young people have now graduated from the academy, from where alumni have spoken at climate conferences, joined Welsh Government advisory boards, become elected officials and represented Wales on the UK Future Generations Commission.

Mason, an Assistant Producer with National Youth Arts Wales, said:

“To me the Well-being of Future Generations Act and its goals represent a chance to work collaboratively to take control of our future, helping guarantee that future generations get to experience a thriving, resilient and prosperous Wales. Its importance can’t be overstated.”

The commissioner is organising a Future Generations Action Summit on April 29 to work with public bodies and others to create more action around the Well-being of Future Generations Act.

According to Future Generations Cymru, some of the ways Wales has changed since the nation took action to commit to the well-being of future generations are: