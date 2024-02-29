BIC Innovation Attains B Corp Certification – Celebrating B Corp Month

BIC Innovation Ltd, a leading business consultancy specialising in innovation and growth support has announced its certification as a B Corporation (or B Corp), joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit.

The timing of BIC Innovation’s certification is apt, with March being ‘B Corp Month’ – an annual, worldwide campaign where the global B Corp community join together to celebrate everything it means to be a B Corp. This year's theme is “this way forward”, because B Corp certification isn’t a destination, it’s an invitation to join the journey to better business.

Having met the rigorous social and environmental standards, BIC Innovation is now one of the 38 B Corps in Wales, and joins well-known brands such as The Guardian, innocent, Patagonia, and organic food pioneers Abel & Cole as part of a community of over 2,000 UK business and over 8,000 globally who share in the commitment to purpose beyond profit.

The certification process is thorough, with applicants required to reach a benchmark score of over 80 while providing evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices. It covers five key impact areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers.

Certified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, the B Corp certification addresses the entirety of a business’ operations.

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, says:

“We are delighted to welcome BIC Innovation to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. Their commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others and really help spread the idea that we can redefine success in business to be as much about people and planet as it is about profit. We know that BIC Innovation are going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward”.

Huw Watkins, on behalf of the BIC Innovation Board said,

“Our vision at BIC Innovation is ‘to achieve better, together’, becoming a B Corporation underpins that vision and our commitment to purpose beyond profit. While our core values, commitment to pursuing net zero and our progressive employee-owned structure have always reflected the principles of B Corp, achieving our B Corp certification becomes a mark of credibility and validates our ambition to be a business that places equal focus on profit, planet and people.”

Linda Grant, Managing Director at BIC Innovation, added:

“Being awarded B Corp certification has been an extensive journey and a great team effort, and is a real testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone at BIC Innovation. We are very proud to have achieved this certification and look forward to joining forces with the wider B Corp community to help spread the message of making businesses a force for good”.

To complete the certification, BIC Innovation have legally embedded their commitment to purpose beyond profit in their company articles.