Bellway Site Manager Wins 20th Prestigious Industry Award

The high quality of the work delivered by the Site Manager at Bellway’s Longwood Grange development in Lisvane, Cardiff, has been recognised with a prestigious national award.

Multiple award-winning Senior Site Manager Paul Oakley has won another Quality Award this year in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual Pride in the Job competition. He is one of just 449 Site Managers from across the UK to receive the accolade this year, with 10 per cent of the winners being Bellway Site Managers.

Paul was selected from a pool of more than 8,000 Site Managers whose sites have been inspected by the NHBC over the past year, placing them among an elite group within the industry.

This is the 20th Pride in the Job award that Paul has won. Last year, he received the Regional Award for Wales in the Large Builder Category of the competition, winning both a Quality Award and a Seal of Excellence on his way to that title. Paul hopes that this year he will be as successful and is looking forward to the awards ceremony in September.

Paul said:

“I want to thank my Assistant Site Managers Lewis Pearce and Josh Williams as well as Dave Roxberry, John McDonald and all my contractors. They all bought into my work ethos, knew the standards of quality I expect and contributed to me achieving this award. “Equally important is the support I have received from the staff based at our Divisional Office in Cardiff. “I would also like to thank my partner Michelle and children Joseph and Freya for supporting me.”

As a Quality Award winner, Paul is now automatically entered into the next stage of the competition, with the Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards being awarded later in the year.

The NHBC runs the Pride in the Job Awards annually and every site registered with them is automatically entered into the competition. Each Site Manager is judged on a wide range of aspects of their work including attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.

Chris Bowen, Construction Director for Bellway Wales, said:

“The Pride in the Job Quality Awards are rightly held in high regard nationally as everyone in the industry knows just how hard it is to win this accolade. “The judging is incredibly rigorous, which means that winning the award is testament to the quality of the homes being built at Longwood Grange. “I would like to congratulate Paul and every member of the fabulous site team for their achievement and wish them all the best for the next stage of the competition in the autumn.”

Bellway is delivering a total of 270 new homes across two phases at Longwood Grange, in Cardiff. There’s currently a selection of three, four and five-bedroom houses for sale.