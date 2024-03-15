“Be Optimistic”: My Advice to the New First Minister of Wales

Wales could be at the forefront of Industry 5.0 – but there needs to be a firm focus on optimism and showcasing the business environment on offer. That’s according to Anne Boden, the founder of Starling Bank, who says that Wales is playing on a global stage and that inward investment could transform the economy.

That could put the country in a prime position to lead the next industrial revolution, which she says will have AI and deep learning at its heart.

Business News Wales editor Gemma Casey spoke to Anne and began by asking her what the new First Minister should focus on in his first 100 days in office.

Speaking during a visit to Swansea University, where she spent time at the Computer Science department, Anne said Wales needed to champion all it had to offer in terms of education, people and business support.