Rob Ford Joins Hodge as Head of Mortgage Origination

Rob Ford has joined Hodge’s senior management team as its head of mortgage origination.

Rob has extensive experience in underwriting, having held senior leadership positions overseeing lending operations at organisations including Bank of Ireland and Principality Building Society.

He will be leading and developing the Underwriting department at Hodge, ensuring it consistently makes responsible, efficient and flexible lending decisions to grow the mortgage book in accordance with the Bank’s risk appetite.

Rob said of his appointment:

“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Hodge, a specialist lender supporting borrowers with complex needs and one which takes a reassuringly human approach in supporting its customers on a case-by-case basis, something which is becoming rarer in the market today. “Having started my career as a building society cashier many moons ago, I’m keen to try and maintain a person-centred approach to everything I do, and it’s one of the many reasons I’m so excited to be working with Hodge.”

Originally from Newport, Rob is also a qualified rugby coach, father of two and serial fundraiser for Multiple Sclerosis, having run a marathon, canoed across Scotland and more for related charities in recent years.

Dave Landen, CEO of Hodge, said: