BBC Wales Economic Correspondent to Speak at Business Club

One of Wales’ leading journalists will be the guest speaker at the City of Newport Business Club’s latest networking event at the end of the month.

Sarah Dickins, Economics Correspondent for BBC Wales, will speak at the event at the Coldra Court Hotel on Thursday, April 28.

Sarah was the first female Industrial Correspondent on British television. She launched BBC2’s Working Lunch with Adrian Chiles, and presented [email protected] which won three prestigious awards from the Work Foundation.

She is one of the country’s most experienced journalists and has presented a wide range of programmes for the BBC including Woman’s Hour, Business Breakfast, Wales Today, Good Morning Wales and programmes for the World Service .

Sarah runs her own successful production company and also, with her husband, runs an organic sheep farm. Their lamb is supplied to top restaurants all over the UK.

City of Newport Business Club chairman Professor Jonathan Deacon said:

We are pleased to be welcome Sarah to our latest event. As businesses and individuals we are all facing difficult economic times – perhaps as tough as many of us have seen in our lifetimes – and Sarah will be able to provide a unique and expert insight. I’ve no doubt she will also have some interesting and entertaining stories to tell from her long journalistic career.

The City of Newport Business Club event starts at 5.30pm.

Tickets for the event, which includes a two-course meal, are priced at £20 and can be booked via the following link – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sarah-dickins-thursday-28th-april-tickets-313031263937

Information about how to become a member or sponsor of the City of Newport Business Club are also available on the club’s website – www.newportbusinessclub.co.uk