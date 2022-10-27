Barclays Appoint Greer Hooper to Lead the Mid-Corporate Market for the South Wales Region

Barclays Appoint Greer Hooper to Lead the Mid-Corporate Market for the South Wales Region

Barclays has announced the appointment of Greer Hooper to lead the mid-corporate market for the South Wales region.

Greer will be responsible for the continued growth for Barclays mid-corporate, managing and driving forward the mid-corporate business proposition across South Wales.

The role will see Greer work to deepen existing and new client relationships across South Wales.

Commenting on the appointment Mark Stuckey, Barclays Head of Mid-Corporate for the South of the UK, said:

“I am pleased to welcome Greer into her new role. Greer’s notable industry and local market knowledge particularly in the hospitality and leisure sector will prove invaluable, as we continue to strengthen our mid-corporate teams and industry specialists to support clients in fulfilling their business ambitions across the region now and in the future.”

Greer brings 25 years of banking experience to the role, including working with start-up businesses through to multi-national clients, with the previous15 years’ operating as a Barclays Relationship Director for Mid-Corporate in South Wales.

Commenting on her new appointment, Greer said: