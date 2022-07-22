Bangor Born Surgeon is First to Bring Brand New Stem Cell Treatment to the UK

Mr Mallappa Kolar, born in Bangor, Gwynedd, North Wales is the UK’s leading surgeon on Stem Cells – and is delighted to be bringing a new, life changing procedure to the forefront for those in need. His expertise within stem cell treatments has allowed him to pioneer a type of procedure here for the first time, aiding patients with often crippling, painful osteoarthritis.

Whilst stem cell procedures are currently available in the UK, Mr Kolar is the first to pioneer a new variation of this treatment to help improve the efficacy. At the independent family-run practice, Kliniken are the first and only clinic in the UK with the HumanMed ‘Q-graft’ machine that isolates stem cells using a combination of methods to increase the purity of stem cells obtained from the fat.

Further, use of water-assisted liposuction is a much gentler way of attaining the required cells, and also means less swelling and thus, pain for the patient – resulting in faster recovery. The entire process has been designed around optimising the patient’s experience, placing them front and centre of everything that is done. Very few individuals have the combination of experience of both stem cells and clinical medicine as a surgeon, as Mr Kolar does. His experience and understanding of how fat stem cells may help those suffering with arthritis has meant he can provide a solution to those in need of one that is more likely to work, enabling them to lead pain-free lives that seemed previously completely out of reach.

He said:

It all started when I saw first-hand the disabling effects that arthritis has on both the physical and mental status of an individual, which I witnessed through my own parents’ suffering. This really hit home when seeing my son, their first grandchild, wanted them to join him playing and their inability to join in with him because of the pain. I knew then that this was an area I was deeply passionate about and wanting to work further on towards solutions that really work – so that is what I did. Our family-run independent clinic, Kliniken, is the only location within the UK to offer this type of stem cell procedure. Unlike other stem cell procedures available, these pioneering stem cell injections mean the body is helping to heal itself, and it does not involve any permanent metal insertion into the patient. Unfortunately, knee replacements last for a certain amount of time and the population gets older, people are likely to need at least one revision, which in itself is a complex operation – and more importantly it is not a procedure that can be reversed either. I feel privileged to be able to use my knowledge on stem cells to be able to help patients that are unable to live as active and mobile a life as they would love to, due to their arthritis – as the pain prevents this. Having travelled and worked in the United States and Europe over the years, where this procedure is becoming more popular due to its evident success, I am very excited to bring awareness of its benefits and results home with me.

The procedure itself focuses on utilising fat cells to aid regeneration within the area affected, through use of targeted injections at the problem regions and joints. This can help those suffering on the spectrum of pain, from a mild ache all the way up to those who may be due to have knee replacements using metal – a far more invasive form of surgery.

Pressure of the Covid-19 pandemic on the NHS has meant a huge backlog in the number of patients requiring all kinds of procedures. In turn, the time it takes for the relevant research to be undertaken, to accumulate the data, and for impact assessments to be completed – could mean it would be a considerably long wait before this treatment would be available publicly through them.

Currently, Kliniken has invested hundreds of thousands of pounds, and many years of time and work to create the foundation for this research and treatment – in the hope they can fast-track both awareness and accessibility.

64-year-old businessman Alan Cryer from Harrogate, Yorkshire, suffered from excruciating pain in both his knees.

He said:

I was told by the hospital that I would need two knee replacements in order to deal with the pain. At this point I was having to crawl up the stairs on my hands and feet, and bump my way down – the impact the pain was having on my life was huge. On one occasion my eight-year-old grandson had to help me up from the kitchen floor. I did not want to go on like this, but I did not want metal knees, so I began to research – but struggled to find any alternatives within the UK. As fate would have it, Mallappa was right here in the UK, and on my doorstep too! I would otherwise have had to travel to the USA to have the stem cell treatment he offers. After the surgery I had no pain whatsoever – I could literally have walked out of the theatre had I been allowed.

He added:

Roughly a week after surgery, I went looking for my crutches and realised I had walked the whole way through the house without them. A few days later I realised I’d forgotten the crutches and gone upstairs, running on autopilot. After two weeks walking, I did a walk I’ve done before and knew I’d normally be in pain so took a walking stick – which I didn’t need. By week three I was walking down slopes without any pain at all. I am now so confident, and even help my grandson off the floor when he falls! I could not be more grateful for the life I can now lead, pain free and happy.

Alan has subsequently booked and undergone the same procedure for his other knee and is recovering well.

Kliniken would like to be the reference point and centre of excellence in this arena for the UK, offering the best treatments available, backed up by the most advanced technology, to provide the highest level possible of patient care. Their goal is that patients across the country are aware of this option, and with a clear understanding of what to expect, and can confidently ask their GP or orthopaedic surgeon whether it is a suitable option for them.

Mr Kolar’s hope is that the more widespread the awareness of stem cell procedures that he is able to perform, the less people like Alan will have to suffer in silence from often debilitating and excruciating pain that affects their life. He believes everyone should be able to perform the simplest of tasks in life despite their arthritis, such as climbing the stairs, walking their dog or playing with their grandchildren.