Azets UK Announces 6 Regional Promotions

Azets, the international advisory, outsourcing and compliance Group, has announced 213 promotions across its UK business, including 6 in Wales. Andrew Howells (Audit & Assurance, Cardiff) has been promoted to Partner, whilst Marcus Nallon (Tax, Cardiff) has been named as a Director.

At a wider senior leadership level within the Azets Group, Damien Russell has been appointed as UK Chief People Officer, replacing Helen Hall who has taken a new strategic role as Head of DE&I and ESG in a planned move, and Mark Barrie (Hertford) has been promoted to UK Head of Debt Advisory.

Richard Goddard, Regional Managing Director at Azets (Central & West), said: