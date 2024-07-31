Azets UK Announces 6 Regional Promotions

Azets, the international advisory, outsourcing and compliance Group, has announced 213 promotions across its UK business, including 6 in Wales. Andrew Howells (Audit & Assurance, Cardiff) has been promoted to Partner, whilst Marcus Nallon (Tax, Cardiff) has been named as a Director.
At a wider senior leadership level within the Azets Group, Damien Russell has been appointed as UK Chief People Officer, replacing Helen Hall who has taken a new strategic role as Head of DE&I and ESG in a planned move, and Mark Barrie (Hertford) has been promoted to UK Head of Debt Advisory.
Richard Goddard, Regional Managing Director at Azets (Central & West), said:
“I’m delighted to welcome a talented group of new partners and directors as part of our regional promotions. We’re continually investing in people and advisory-rich services, and these appointments strengthen our breadth and depth of experience and expertise to help our clients achieve their ambitions. These promotions recognise an immense amount of hard work by my colleagues, and I want to extend my gratitude to them, for their continued commitment and excellence, as we continue to go from strength to strength.”