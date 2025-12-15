Azets in Swansea Appoints Office Managing Partner

Accountancy and business advisory firm Azets has appointed Chris Jenkins as Office Managing Partner of its Swansea office.

Chris qualified as a Certified Accountant with ACCA in 2009 and was awarded Fellowship in 2014. In 2020, he further qualified as a Chartered Accountant and Business Finance Professional with the ICAEW. With broad experience managing and running several international businesses, Chris has also provided advisory support to inward-investing companies and a wide range of owner-managed businesses, both domestically and internationally. He is recognised as a rounded, informed business professional who brings a strategic mindset and a collaborative approach to client service

Azets’ in Swansea office provides services across audit, tax, and accounting and business advisory services (ABAS).

Chris said:

“Swansea is home to a vibrant business community, and our focus is on continuing to build a strong, connected and forward-thinking office that reflects the needs of the region. We have a fantastic team here, and we’re seeing real momentum across our advisory services as more clients look for flexible, scalable financial support. Our outsourced finance function has become a standout part of our offering, helping businesses bridge the gap between internal and external finance and giving them the confidence to grow. “The team has doubled in size over the last four years, and I’m keen to continue that growth, as well as continuing to build on our already close links to the local community. Whether through our support for Faith in Families or by partnering with local owner-managed businesses for our events, we want to make a positive and lasting impact on the people and organisations around us.”

Alongside its advisory work, recent fundraising and community initiatives include the annual spring charity quiz, which raised funds for Faith in Families, as well as wider donation drives such as providing essential hygiene items for families in need. This month, the office will also host its first Azets Christmas Celebration, inviting clients, contacts and colleagues to attend by donating a children’s toy, which will be gifted to local families through Faith in Families. The event also showcases local owner-managed businesses, with festive treats supplied by Swansea clients and music from a local choir.

Paul Bowden, Regional Managing Partner for South Wales at Azets, added:

“Chris’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as we continue to strengthen our presence across Wales. His commercial experience, international perspective and collaborative approach make him the ideal leader for the next phase of the office’s growth. “Demand for our services continues to rise, and we are investing in people, service lines and technology to ensure we stay ahead of what our clients need. Chris’s appointment reflects our commitment to building strong regional offices that deliver exceptional client service and play an active role in their communities.”

Azets is an international business advisory group with regional offices in Aldridge, Birmingham, Blandford Forum, Bristol, Cardiff, Coventry, Gloucester, Nottingham, Plymouth, South Molton, Swansea, Tamworth, Truro, and Wolverhampton.