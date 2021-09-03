Awel y Môr Wind Farm Project Launches Second Round of Consultation

Local residents will have a second chance to comment on plans for an offshore wind farm being developed off the coast of North Wales.

The Awel y Môr team has published the project’s Preliminary Environmental Information Report (PEIR) which contains detailed maps and plans, plus information on the project’s expected impacts and how they will be avoided, minimised and mitigated where possible.

The team is inviting people to review this report (provided with a Non-Technical Summary suitable for all readers) and to share their feedback.

RWE Renewables, on behalf of the Awel y Môr project partners, has developed a virtual consultation platform available to view online through the project website: www.awelymor.cymru

The project team also plans to be out-and-about in North Wales to meet with residents later in September/early October. Dates and outdoor spaces or venues (the face-to-face consultation plans involve a mobile exhibition vehicle and consulting outdoors) will be announced on the project website, with ‘covid safety’ being made a priority. A number of key consultation documents will also be available in hard copy at select libraries and community venues throughout the six-week consultation period (see deposit locations below).

Project Manager Tamsyn Rowe said,

“We are really keen to hear from people on all aspects of the proposed wind farm. We held our first round of consultation from 3 November to 13 December 2020. Since then, we have continued with studies and surveys and refined our proposals which you can view on our virtual consultation portal.” “I am really excited about this project and what it could deliver, not only in terms of renewable energy but also the creation of skilled jobs and local investment opportunities. We really welcome your views. This is your chance to shape our proposals and help secure the best project for the area before we submit our applications for the necessary consents in 2022. We look forward to hearing from you.”

Awel y Môr is a once-in-a-decade opportunity for Wales, as the only commercial-scale, fixed-bottom, offshore wind project that could be delivered in the 2020s. This project is currently scheduled to be the largest single renewable energy investment in Wales in the next decade and is critical to Wales playing a role in the UK’s offshore wind growth story, as well as in achieving critical renewable energy and decarbonisation targets.

If you have any questions, you can email [email protected], phone 0800 197 8232 or complete our project questionnaire online (available during the consultation period through our website).

For more information visit www.awelymor.cymru