IoD Wales Launches 2021 Search for Top Directors

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Wales, in partnership with Cardiff Business School has launched its annual search for the nation’s highest achieving business leaders.

The Director of the Year Awards 2021 seek to reward the successes of directors representing a wide spectrum of businesses, organisations and sectors the length and breadth of Wales.

Applications for this year’s awards are welcomed until Friday 22 October 2021. A shortlist will then be released prior to the awards ceremony which will take place on Thursday 25 November 2021 at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Stadium, Cardiff.

With sponsors including Educ8, Sony Technology Centre, Legal & General, ACCA Wales, Darwin Gray, Welsh Government, Acorn Executive Search, Development Bank of Wales and Tantrwm in the fold, the awards will yet again be a celebration of all things achieved by directors, during what has understandably been a very challenging 18 months.

On reflection of these challenges, this year’s event will include a brand-new Agility and Resilience category designed to recognise the achievements of business leaders as they responded to a year of adversity following the COVID-19 pandemic.

IoD Wales chairman Richard Selby said:

“The Director of the Year Awards provide us with the opportunity to celebrate and publicly acknowledge the high standards in leadership and business which we have here in Wales. “After what has been an unprecedented year for business, it’s even more important than ever to recognise the resilience, commitment and dedication of directors who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. “The team and I are thrilled that this year’s ceremony will take place in person once again, and we look forward to welcoming familiar and new faces to the event. “As an organisation, we’re committed to providing the opportunities and networks to develop and upskill our directors here in Wales, and these awards are testament to the hard work of everyone involved.”

The IoD Director of the Year Awards recognise the outstanding achievements and leadership of directors in Wales across 11 categories:

Director of the Year – Non-Executive – sponsored by Acorn Executive Search

Director of the Year – Innovation – sponsored by ACCA Wales

Director of the Year – Young – sponsored by Sony Technology Centre

Director of the Year – Public/Third Sector – sponsorship available

Director of the Year – Skills Development – sponsored by Educ8

Director of the Year – Start-Up Business – sponsored by Darwin Gray

Director of the Year – Equality, Diversity & Inclusion – sponsored by Legal & General

Director of the Year – Family Business – sponsored by Tantrwm

Director of the Year – Corporate Responsibility – sponsored by Welsh Government

Director of the Year – Small to Medium Business – sponsored by Development Bank of Wales

Social Value and Sustainability Impact – sponsorship available

All Welsh category winners are then shortlisted for the UK-wide Director of the Year Finals in London, providing the opportunity for recognition on the national stage.

Professor Rachel Ashworth, Dean of Cardiff Business School, said:

“We’re so proud to sponsor this annual celebration of excellence in Welsh business leadership. “This year, more than ever, we have been inspired by the innovation, creativity and ambition of Directors and look forward to the upcoming awards ceremony where their achievements will be recognised. “Businesses of all kinds have continued to operate under the most challenging of circumstances. Despite these challenges, their leaders have remained focused on supporting their businesses to make significant societal and economic contributions to Wales and the world. A mission that we very much share as the Public Value Business School.”

The Director of The Year Awards are open to both members and non-members, for more information on the awards and how to enter please visit https://www.iod.com/events-community/regions/wales or www.iodawards.com