Award-winning Duo to Lead Construction at Cardiff’s New Development

Two of South Wales’ best construction site managers — both recipients of the prestigious NHBC Pride in the Job Award — are set to bring their award-winning standards to Barratt David Wilson Homes South Wales’ newest Cardiff development, Afon Las.

Widely regarded as the ‘Oscars of the housebuilding industry', the Pride in the Job Awards celebrate the very best site managers across the UK — recognising those who consistently go above and beyond to deliver homes of the highest quality. Fewer than 5% of site managers nationwide receive the award.

The award-winning site managers, Rhys Thomas and Kurt Patterson, are bringing decades of collective experience and nationally recognised excellence to the 280-home development, located within the Plasdŵr ‘Garden City’ development.

Richard Lawson, Sales Director at Barratt David Wilson Homes South Wales, said: