12 June 2025
Property / Construction

Award-winning Duo to Lead Construction at Cardiff’s New Development

Award-winning site managers Rhys Thomas(L) and Kurt Patterson(R)
Award-winning site managers Rhys Thomas(L) and Kurt Patterson(R)

Two of South Wales’ best construction site managers — both recipients of the prestigious NHBC Pride in the Job Award — are set to bring their award-winning standards to Barratt David Wilson Homes South Wales’ newest Cardiff development, Afon Las.

Widely regarded as the ‘Oscars of the housebuilding industry', the Pride in the Job Awards celebrate the very best site managers across the UK — recognising those who consistently go above and beyond to deliver homes of the highest quality. Fewer than 5% of site managers nationwide receive the award.

The award-winning site managers, Rhys Thomas and Kurt Patterson, are bringing decades of collective experience and nationally recognised excellence to the 280-home development, located within the Plasdŵr ‘Garden City’ development.

Richard Lawson, Sales Director at Barratt David Wilson Homes South Wales, said:

“At Barratt, we believe that quality starts on-site — and there’s no better measure of that than the Pride in the Job Awards. Having not one, but two award-winning site managers leading Afon Las speaks volumes about the standards we uphold for our buyers.”

 

“For anyone considering a move to Afon Las, it’s a reassurance that their future home is in the safest, most experienced hands.”


