Award-Winning Craft Distillery Secures Listing at The Ivy Cardiff

The Ivy Collection has chosen two of Hensol Castle Distillery’s award-winning gins to feature on its curated drinks list at The Ivy Cardiff.

South Wales’ first full-scale gin distillery is located in the cellars of the 400-year-old, Grade-I listed Hensol Castle, boasting a gin distillery, visitor experience, gin school and contract bottling plant. The distillery forms part of the Hensol Castle estate, located in the same grounds as the Vale Resort.

The distillery began producing its own brand of gin in 2021, clinching numerous awards including accolades from the coveted World Gin Awards.

The Ivy Cardiff has selected two of the distillery’s most popular craft gins to feature under the ‘Local Spirits’ spotlight of its bar menu: Hensol Castle Wild Strawberry & Hibiscus Gin and their original Welsh Dry Gin variety.

Restaurants and bars stocking Hensol Castle Distillery’s range also include The Principality Stadium, the Michelin-starred Beach House and the Hilton Cardiff Graze Bar and Restaurant.

The distillery currently produces four flavours of gin – Welsh Dry Gin, Blood Orange Zest Gin, Wild Strawberry and Hibiscus Gin and Black Gin – along with its own range of spiced rums and vodka, newly released in 2024.

David Hatton, Head of Sales for Hensol Castle Distillery, said: