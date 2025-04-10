Award-Winning Craft Distillery Secures Listing at The Ivy Cardiff

The Ivy Collection has chosen two of Hensol Castle Distillery’s award-winning gins to feature on its curated drinks list at The Ivy Cardiff.
South Wales’ first full-scale gin distillery is located in the cellars of the 400-year-old, Grade-I listed Hensol Castle, boasting a gin distillery, visitor experience, gin school and contract bottling plant. The distillery forms part of the Hensol Castle estate, located in the same grounds as the Vale Resort.
The distillery began producing its own brand of gin in 2021, clinching numerous awards including accolades from the coveted World Gin Awards.
The Ivy Cardiff has selected two of the distillery’s most popular craft gins to feature under the ‘Local Spirits’ spotlight of its bar menu: Hensol Castle Wild Strawberry & Hibiscus Gin and their original Welsh Dry Gin variety.
Restaurants and bars stocking Hensol Castle Distillery’s range also include The Principality Stadium, the Michelin-starred Beach House and the Hilton Cardiff Graze Bar and Restaurant.
The distillery currently produces four flavours of gin – Welsh Dry Gin, Blood Orange Zest Gin, Wild Strawberry and Hibiscus Gin and Black Gin – along with its own range of spiced rums and vodka, newly released in 2024.
David Hatton, Head of Sales for Hensol Castle Distillery, said:
“It’s wonderful to see such an iconic brand such as The Ivy Collection celebrate local suppliers and it really is an honour to be featured on The Ivy Cardiff’s drinks list. It’s a testament to the fantastic work of our team here at the Distillery in creating gins with such a brilliant flavour profile. We hope to see even more restaurants and bars taking note of our award-winning range moving forward, helping us show exactly why South Wales is a region of note when it comes to incredible spirits. Our focus for this year is to continue growing our stockist partnerships, helping to put our corner of Wales firmly on the map of the world gin and rum scene.”