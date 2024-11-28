Award-Winning Bull Raises Excitement for Swallow Falls Reopening

Beaumaris’ The Bull’s Head Inn has won its third award of the year.

The Anglesey site, which became part of the Newcastle-based hospitality group The Inn Collection in 2022, walked away as winners of the best B&B, Inn & Guesthouse title at the Go North Wales Tourism awards, recognising the team’s dedication to providing memorable experiences and incorporating a sense of place.

It added to the inn’s county and regional wins in this year’s Pub & Bar magazine awards, which saw The Bull’s Head Inn lauded as the best in Wales.

The Inn Collection Group CEO Sean Donkin said he was keen for The Bull’s Head Inn to be joined by The Swallow Falls Inn in Betws-y-Coed, which is set to reopen next Spring.

He said:

“We are incredibly proud of Paul and the team for delivering fantastic hospitality and for impressing in two separate and fiercely contested competitions. “They have fully embraced what The Inn Collection is about since they became part of the group and by delivering our offering to such a high and consistent standard, are showing that our model works well in Wales. “Whilst it will have its distinct character, The Swallow Falls Inn will operate to the same standards and offer the same quality as The Bull’s Head Inn, so we fully expect it to impress equally when it reopens next year. “The Swallow Falls Inn was our first Welsh purchase and the refurbishment currently underway, whilst extensive is sympathetic and will preserving the character and charm. “We are passionate about investing in unique sites like Swallow Falls and are looking forward to unlocking its potential. and beginning a new chapter for The Inn Collection Group as part of the community fabric in Betws-y-Coed.”

Reflecting on his pub’s latest awards triumph, general manager at The Bull’s Head Inn Paul Garth said: