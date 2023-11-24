Autumn Budget 2023: Understanding the Unified R&D Tax Credit Scheme

The UK government has announced significant reforms to its Research and Development (R&D) tax credit system. This transformation seeks to combine the Research and Development Expenditure Credit (RDEC) and the SME relief into a singular scheme, effective from accounting periods beginning on or after 1 April 2024. This article from LimestoneGrey, delves into the details of the merged scheme.

A Unified R&D Tax Credit Scheme

The Autumn Budget’s confirmation of a new unified R&D tax relief scheme, set to come into effect for accounting periods starting on or after April 2024, marks a significant shift from the current separate R&D schemes. This merged approach aims to streamline the system by introducing a single set of qualifying rules, a departure from the more complex structure of the existing RDEC and SME schemes. However, this consolidation may raise concerns about the scheme's overall effectiveness compared to the older, higher-rate SME scheme. The new unified scheme's impact on fostering R&D investment and innovation, especially for smaller enterprises, remains to be fully understood.

The key changes in the UK's new unified R&D tax relief scheme include:

The introduction of a single set of qualifying rules, rather than separate rules for SME and RDEC claims.

The scheme allows companies making R&D decisions and bearing risks to claim relief for subcontracted R&D. This looks to be more in keeping with the way HMRC administered recently , when HMRC then changed to their current draconian interpretation of the existing subcontractor legislation, denying relief to many companies that used to be able to claim SME relief. This is a welcome change and will force HMRC to administer the relief in a more logical way.

Subsidised expenditure rules from the SME scheme are removed, meaning external funding won't reduce the available support. Grant funded projects remain claimable, which again is a very welcome announcement.

The rate under the new scheme is set at the current RDEC rate 20% (figure before tax). For loss-making companies, a notional tax rate of 19% will apply. This means loss making SMEs and loss making R&D intensive SMEs will receive a benefit of 16.2%, after tax. Profit making SMEs and large companies will receive a benefit of up to 16.2%, with the figure depending on the level of profit they make.

Changes to the R&D intensive relief

Announced in the Spring budget, a separate R&D scheme was established to provide more support to ‘R&D intensive’ SME’s. This effectively is the current SME scheme (with the lower uplift rate of 86%), but retained the older loss surrender rate of 14.5% (instead of the reduced 10% rate for non-R&D intensive SME’s). This was only accessible to R&D intensive SME’s (broadly defined as those where over 40% of the company’s expenditure was on R&D) which were also loss making (and wanting to surrender that loss for a payable tax credit).

In a strategic move to support more SMEs, the intensity threshold for R&D-intensive, loss-making SMEs is to be reduced from 40% to 30%. This adjustment is expected to benefit around 5,000 additional companies, widening the scope of support for smaller businesses engaged in intensive R&D activities, particularly start-ups. This reduction is accompanied by the introduction of a ‘year of grace’ giving R&D intensive companies who fall below the 30% qualifying R&D expenditure threshold the ability to receive the higher payable credit for one additional year, providing a crucial buffer during uncertain times. This grace period applies to expenditures incurred from 1 April 2023.

