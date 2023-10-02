Atplas Invests in the Future as Part of The Avk Group

The Managing Director of Atlantic Plastics (Atplas) has set-out his future investment and growth strategy for the Bridgend-based business as part of the global AVK Group.

Atplas was acquired by the AVK Group in June 2022 having been first established in 1974 to manufacture water meter boxes for the UK water industry. The company moved to its current site on Brackla Industrial Estate in Bridgend in 1995 and now occupies 11,000 square feet of space and employs 165.

At the forefront of product design and innovation in the global water industry, Atplas designs, manufactures and supplies a comprehensive variety of water fittings for all types of house connection pipes delivering potable water from the water main to the home. The company exports to 35 different countries from Bridgend.

James Fry, Managing Director of Atplas said:

“It is now a full year since we became part of the AVK family. From day one we have been warmly embraced by the AVK Group, encountering friendly faces and receiving invaluable support along the way. “We are proud to say that we have achieved remarkable milestones within a relatively short timeframe. Some of these include a rebrand, the launch of a new interactive digital platform for customers and the installation of new machinery. “We have also secured two new framework contracts with Yorkshire Water and renewed our contract with Wessex Water for a seven year period. As we reflect on these achievements, we remain dedicated to driving further innovation, expanding our market presence, and delivering exceptional value to our customers. “Our customers are at the very heart of our business and everything that we do, we continue to invest in our own people so that we have the skills necessary to deliver further growth and deliver on our customer promises. Working as one team is critical which is why we have a long standing relationship with leadership and management specialists Call of the Wild to support us with delivering our business strategy and team plans. Our team has clear objectives that are connected so we are all, driving towards a common goal. As a result of working with Call of the Wild we also have a better understanding of individual management styles which aids collaboration and innovation. The foundation is in place as we look forward to even greater achievements in the years ahead as part of the AVK Group.”

Dr Barrie Kennard of Call of the Wild added: