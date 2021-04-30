Aspen Waite Radio is Going Live in Wales on Saturday 1st May 2021

The home of work/life balance, Aspen Waite Radio has already been making waves since its launch last July.

Despite being less than a year old, the station is ready and raring to go, and as the country continues to ease out of lockdown, Aspen Waite Radio has arrived on DAB at exactly the right time in Cardiff and South Wales.

Providing the latest business news, insightful interviews and great music, Aspen Waite Radio has an exciting mix of business content and music throughout the week, whilst Friday to Sunday is dedicated to switching off from work and turning up the good vibes.

Each week starts with the breakfast show presented by Aspen Waite’s pioneering CEO, Paul Waite. Every Monday to Thursday 7:30am to 10am, Paul will reflect on various relevant topics of business conversation, as well as talking history, music and life.

The station’s bespoke shows continue, with the station recruiting some exceptional talent including experienced presenter Ben Eltham. Having presented at Radio Jackie, Sam FM, Fire Radio and Global brand Heart, Ben will take up the weekend breakfast slot every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8am-11pm, as well as hosting Dance Anthems on Saturdays from 6pm-8pm. On Sundays, Ben will team up with emerging presenter Kate Brown for a 90’s breakfast with Now That’s 90’s Radio. A brilliant three-hour throwback to an era we all (even secretly) love!

The Aspen Waite Daily business show, hosted by Hope Ellen, will air from midday to 2pm Monday to Thursday. Each day Hope looks into the big business topics of the day and takes a deeper dive into the ones you may have missed, breaking down how they affect companies, employees and consumers. You’ll also be able to catch Hope from 11am-2pm on both Saturday and Sunday, where the only topic conversation is the music!

Other incredible shows in the line-up include The Indie Disco, The Dark Dell, History Bitesize, Back of the Net and Sunday Night Kindness Reset. A truly unique blend from a station that doesn’t include a single commercial advert – bliss!

Our presenters speak to established and up-and-coming entrepreneurs about their stories, sharing the secrets behind their success and advice for other business owners, and learning how their industry works paired with playing a collection of classic rock, pop, indie and some new songs you'll love.

The station has everything you need to keep you entertained, whether you're heading back to the office, working from home or beginning to find your ‘normal’ again. We all need something new to enjoy and the eclectic style of business and music means there is a lot to be excited about when Aspen Waite Radio is available to listen to on DAB.

And if you miss any of our shows? You can always listen back right after on www.aspenwaiteradio.com – and be sure to download the Aspen Waite Radio mobile app.