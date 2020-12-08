Ask Your EU Transition Questions Live to Ken Skates and Simon Hart

This Thursday will see the 4th virtual event in the series to discuss the challenges faced by Welsh businesses as we approach the end of the EU Transition Period.

The Minister for the Economy and Transport Ken Skates and the Secretary of State, Simon Hart will jointly participate in live audience Q&A discussion to help businesses prepare for EU transition.

The event is being produced by Business News Wales and will take place on Thursday 10th December at 11.30am

The UK is leaving the EU single market and customs union, and the end of the transition period will affect citizens, businesses, as well as travel to and from the EU