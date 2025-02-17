Ascona Group Secures £92M Refinancing from HSBC UK and Barclays

An independent forecourt operator which is one of the fastest growing companies in Wales has secured a £92 million funding package from HSBC UK and Barclays.

The refinancing package, which was led by HSBC UK, will allow Ascona Group, a Pembrokeshire-based business with operations across England, Wales and Scotland, to continue to pursue its fast growth strategy.

Ascona was founded in 2011 by CEO Darren Briggs and embarked on its current growth strategy in 2017. Since then, the business has gone from two to 60 sites across the UK, serving over 300,000 customers every week.

Darren Briggs, Founder & CEO of Ascona Group, said:

“We are delighted to complete this important transaction for Ascona. This strategic financing marks a pivotal moment in our growth journey as we continue to strengthen our footprint as one of the UK’s largest independent forecourt operators and one of Wales’ fastest-growing companies. We are incredibly grateful to the HSBC UK and Barclays teams for their support.”

Simon Williams, Relationship Director at HSBC UK, said:

“We are pleased to support Ascona Group with this significant refinancing deal. It provides a solid foundation to secure future investment and drive the company’s impressive growth plans. Ascona Group’s entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to expanding its footprint across the UK aligns perfectly with our mission to foster business growth and economic development. We eagerly anticipate the company’s continued success and its positive contributions to the communities it serves.”

Rebecca Davies, Relationship Director at Barclays Corporate Banking, said:

“We’re delighted to have worked with the Ascona Group on this pivotal refinance, enabling them to implement the next phase of their ambitious strategic plan. The group has a strong track record of high growth and supporting the communities they invest in across the UK. We look forward to using our industry expertise and regional footprint to further support this in the years ahead.”

In October 2024, Ascona Group was recognised as one of the fastest growing businesses in the UK by the UK Fast Growth Index for the second year running. On top of this, two of its forecourts were named as winners at Forecourt Trader 2024 awards.